S&P 500 futures inch lower after index notches fresh all-time high and record close: Live updates

S&P 500 futures moved lower Wednesday evening on the heels of the broad market index scoring a new all-time high and a closing record in the regular trading session.

Futures tied to the S&P 500, along with Nasdaq-100 futures, fell 0.1%. Meanwhile, futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 36 points, or about 0.1%.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 posted its second consecutive winning session after hitting another all-time high. The Nasdaq Composite and the 30-stock Dow also finished in positive territory as investors shrugged off President Donald Trump's warning of more tariffs.

"We have been using the word 'resilient,'" Elyse Ausenbaugh, head of investment strategy at JPMorgan Wealth Management said on CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Wednesday. She added that she expects another high single-digit total return upside from here.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

"We think that 2025 is going to be a year that investors have a chance to build on strength," Ausenbaugh continued. "We see more room for this market rally to run."

Investors also digested newly released minutes from the Federal Reserve's January meeting. The minutes showed that the central bank's officials last month agreed that inflation needs to come down more before they cut interest rates again.

Elsewhere on the economic front, investors will be watching for weekly jobless claims data, which is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

More earnings are also on deck, with big names such as Walmart and Alibaba set to report Thursday before the bell.

Stock futures open in the red

U.S. stock futures moved lower on Wednesday night.

S&P 500 futures, along with Nasdaq-100 futures, fell 0.1%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 36 points, or about 0.1%.

— Sean Conlon