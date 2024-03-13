Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

SpaceX cleared to attempt third Starship launch Thursday after getting FAA license

By Michael Sheetz,CNBC

Joe Skipper | Reuters
  • Elon Musk's SpaceX is preparing to launch its third Starship test flight as soon as Thursday morning after getting the launch license it needed from the FAA.
  • The company aims to reach further than the two previous Starship prototype flights that launched in the past year.

Elon Musk's SpaceX is preparing to launch its third Starship test flight as soon as Thursday morning after federal regulators signed off on the attempt.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday issued SpaceX the launch license the company needed to fly its latest Starship prototype.

SpaceX is targeting a launch window between 8 a.m. ET and 9:50 a.m. ET on Thursday. The company plans to livestream the launch, with a webcast beginning 30 minutes before the window opens.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Sign up here to receive weekly editions of CNBC's Investing in Space newsletter.

The company aims to build on the past year's Starship prototype flights, the second and most recent of which reached space in November. The test flights have had mixed results, with both rockets flying for a few minutes and achieving some milestones before ultimately being destroyed due to problems.

SpaceX and the FAA conducted an investigation into the November launch's problems, resulting in the company making changes to the monster rocket before the third attempt.

Money Report

news 21 mins ago

Kevin Plank returns as Under Armour CEO, Mohamed El-Erian named board chair

news 40 mins ago

MicroStrategy shares up 180% this year after debt sale to buy more bitcoin spurs latest rally

Additionally, SpaceX said it aims to demonstrate new capabilities with the third Starship flight, including opening and closing the door of the spacecraft, transferring fuel during the flight in a NASA demonstration and splashing down in the Indian Ocean.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us