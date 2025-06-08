Speaker Johnson hopes Musk and Trump can ‘reconcile' their differences after public fallout

House Speaker Mike Johnson said that he hopes Elon Musk and President Donald Trump can mend their relationship following their public clash.

"There's a lot of emotion involved in it, but it's in the interest of the country for everybody to work together," the Louisiana Republican said on ABC News' "This Week."

Johnson said he has not spoken to Musk about the GOP-led spending bill since last Monday.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Sunday that he hopes President Donald Trump and Elon Musk can "reconcile" after their public fallout last week.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"There's a lot of emotion involved in it, but it's in the interest of the country for everybody to work together," the Louisiana Republican said on ABC News' "This Week."

Johnson said that he has not spoken with Musk about the GOP-led "big, beautiful bill" since last Monday.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Musk last week went on a rant against the multitrillion-dollar spending package that narrowly passed the House, calling it a "disgusting abomination" that would lead to exploding federal deficits.

On Sunday, Johnson brushed aside the Tesla's CEO's criticisms of the bill.

"I didn't go out to craft a piece of legislation to please the richest man in the world, what we're trying to do is help hardworking Americans," he said.

The spending bill is now with the Senate.

Musk's vocal opposition to the legislation was in part what triggered the public clash between Trump and the billionaire SpaceX founder, CNBC previously reported.

The two men have not spoken since their feud, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Sunday on "Fox Sunday Morning Futures," adding that she doesn't think Trump "intends to."

Trump also told NBC News' Kristen Welker on Saturday that he was not interested in repairing his relationship with Musk following their spat, signaling that their rift could be irreversible.

Musk was the largest donor of the 2024 presidential campaign, and his super PAC spent roughly $200 million to propel Trump to the White House.

In the midst of Musk's criticisms against the bill, he threatened to "fire all politicians who betrayed the American people."

But Trump warned Saturday that Musk would pay "very serious consequences" if he funds Democratic candidates challenging Republicans who support the bill.

Johnson, a loyal Trump ally, echoed the president's remarks, saying it would be a "big mistake" if Musk were to back Democratic candidates.