Spirit Airlines CEO Ted Christie steps down

Spirit filed for bankruptcy protection in November after years of mounting losses, a failed merger, increased competition and more demanding consumer tastes.

Ted Christie, CEO of Spirit Airlines, is stepping down from his role leading the embattled carrier, effective Monday, the company said.

A group of several company executives — Chief Financial Officer Fred Cromer, Chief Operating Officer John Bendoraitis and General Counsel Thomas Canfield — has been tapped to lead the airline until a replacement is found.

Christie had been president and CEO of Spirit since 2019 and saw the airline through the Covid pandemic.

The budget carrier, which had reshaped the industry with its no-frills tickets, was the first major U.S. airline to file for Chapter 11 since 2011.

The airline last month emerged from bankruptcy protection.