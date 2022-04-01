Sports Fanatics Should Consider Buying These Three Stocks, Jim Cramer Says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday offered three stock picks for investors dreaming of owning a professional sports team.

"You've got a lot of options if you want to own part of a pro-sports team or even a whole league, but they're not always the best stocks," he later added.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered three stock picks for investors who dream of owning a professional sports team but can't afford to pay up billions of dollars.

"Owning the common stock won't let you weigh in on the trades or attend the owners' meetings, go through the draft — you're very much along for the ride — but you do get a real economic interest in these teams," the "Mad Money" host said.

Here is the list of three stocks that Cramer recommends:

"I like Liberty Braves. I like this Formula One for pure plays and Endeavor for live entertainment and that terrific UFC kicker," he said.

Cramer added that he believes Madison Square Garden Sports and Manchester United are "more or less okay," stating that the former's stock is "totally undervalued, but there's not necessarily a good way to unlock that value."

As for Manchester United, Cramer said that while the team could get a boost if rival franchise Chelsea Football Club is sold at a good price, he'd still "rather own something with better financials."

Disclosure: Jim Cramer is represented by the talent agency Endeavor.

