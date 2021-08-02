Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Technology

Square Posts $45 Million in Bitcoin-Related Impairments in Second Quarter

By Jessica Bursztynsky, CNBC

Eva Marie Uzcategui | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Square's bitcoin-related investments had a $45 million drag on the company's second-quarter operating income, the company said late Sunday.
  • It comes after a rough period for the digital coin.
  • Square added it still saw "significant growth in bitcoin revenue year over year" this past quarter.

Square said late Sunday that its bitcoin-related investments had a $45 million drag on the company's second-quarter operating income. That's more than double its first-quarter impairment.

The digital payments company revealed in February it bought $170 million worth of bitcoin, expanding on its October 2020 purchase. That represented about 5% of the company's total assets as of the end of 2020. Square's disclosure came in its earnings report Sunday, which was released earlier than planned to coincide with the announcement the company would buy the Australian financial tech company Afterpay in a $29 billion deal.

Companies are increasingly leaning into bitcoin as it becomes more mainstream. However, the world's largest digital coin had a rough second quarter. Bitcoin's price peaked above $63,000 in April before dropping below $30,000 in early July. Bitcoin was trading at just above $39,000 on Monday.

Tesla, for example, recorded a $23 million bitcoin-related impairment in its last quarter, the company said in its second-quarter earnings report late last month.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Square said it still saw "significant growth in bitcoin revenue year over year" this past quarter. Bitcoin revenue came in at $2.72 billion, up approximately three times year over year. At the same time, bitcoin gross profit was $55 million. That's approximately 2% of bitcoin revenue.

The company's gross profit increased 91% from a year ago, which marked a record quarterly growth rate. Net revenue excluding bitcoin came in at $1.96 billion for the quarter, an 87% rise year over year.

Money Report

coronavirus 17 mins ago

Amazon Launches Smart Soap Dispenser With Timer to Make Sure You Wash for 20 Seconds

United States 22 mins ago

The Break for Student Loan Borrowers Ends Next Month. How to Be Prepared

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

TechnologyUS: NewsU.S. MarketsBitcoinmobile
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us