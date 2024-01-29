Starbucks olive oil-infused Oleato drinks to launch across the U.S.

Starbucks is launching its Oleato drinks in all U.S. stores beginning Tuesday, the company said.

The Oleato drinks previously debuted in select stores across the country and were the brain child of former CEO Howard Schultz.

The drinks were initially met with negative reviews.

Starbucks is launching its olive oil-infused drinks in all U.S. stores beginning Tuesday, the company said.

The beverages, named Oleato, debuted in Italy in February 2023 after former CEO Howard Schultz visited the country and noticed locals drinking olive oil daily. The line of olive oil-infused coffee drinks launched the next month in select U.S. Starbucks stores and met negative early reviews, with The New Yorker saying the drink "tasted like a large spoonful of olive oil in coffee."

Oleato means "with oil" in Italian, according to Starbucks. The line includes a latte and an iced espresso drink.

It also features the Oleato Golden Foam, which the company said is a vanilla sweet cream infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil that can be added to any Starbucks drink. Four recommended customizations for the foam will also be available in the app, Starbucks added.

The launch comes on the same day Starbucks will report fourth-quarter earnings.

The company is trying to sustain sales growth in its North America unit. Its shares have fallen more than 3% so far this year.



