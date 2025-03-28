Money Report

Startup founder Charlie Javice found guilty of defrauding JPMorgan Chase in $175 million deal

By Hugh Son, CNBC

Charlie Javice, who is charged with defrauding JPMorgan Chase & Co into buying her now-shuttered college financial aid startup Frank for $175 million in 2021, arrives at United States Court in Manhattan in New York City, June 6, 2023.
Mike Segar | Reuters

Charlie Javice, founder of a startup purchased by JPMorgan Chase in 2021, was convicted in federal court Friday of defrauding the bank by vastly overstating the company's customer list.

A spokesperson for JPMorgan declined to comment.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

