Stock futures are flat after Dow notches a ninth winning session: Live updates

Stock futures hovered near the flatline in overnight trading after the major averages built on their strong rally to end 2023.

S&P 500 futures dipped 0.06%, while Nasdaq 100 futures were flat. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 30 points.

FedEx slumped 9% in extended trading on disappointing quarterly results that fell short of Wall Street's top-and-bottom line expectations.

Stocks rose broadly during regular trading Tuesday, with the S&P 500 gaining 0.59% and edging closer to its record close and intraday high hit in January 2022.

The Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.66% to close above the 15,000 level for the first time since 2022, while the 30-stock Dow advanced 251.90 points, or 0.68%. Both indexes notched a ninth consecutive winning day, and the Dow closed at a fresh record high.

All three major averages are headed for a winning December and 2023 as stocks build on the recent rally and investors look forward to rate cuts from the Federal Reserve in the new year.

The S&P 500 has risen 4.4% this month and 24.2% year to date, while the Dow has added 4.5% and 13.3%, respectively. The Nasdaq is up 5.5% for December and 43.4% for 2023, putting it on pace for its best year since 2020.

While the recent market may appear "strong under the hood" and helpful in fueling broader confidence on Wall Street, Charles Schwab's Kevin Gordon cautions investors against getting overexuberant.

"This stealthy rotation under the surface can likely continue as we head into 2024, but given the almost (and oddly) euphoric reaction to the Fed's December decision, it wouldn't be surprising to see a short-term pullback given sentiment has gotten quite frothy," the senior investment strategist said.

The tail end of earnings season presses on Wednesday with results from General Mills and Micron Technology. Consumer confidence data for December and existing home sales for November are also due.

FedEx's stock sank 9% after the package-delivery company posted disappointing quarterly results and trimmed its revenue outlook.

Adjusted earnings came in at $3.99 per share, falling short of the $4.18 expected by analysts polled by LSEG. The company reported $22.17 billion in revenue, versus the $22.41 billion estimated.

FedEx also said it expects revenues to decline in the low single digits for the fiscal year. That's down from the flat year-over-year sales previously forecasted.

