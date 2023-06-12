Stock Futures Are Flat Ahead of Key May Inflation Report

Check here for real-time updates of the U.S. stock market.

Stock futures open flat

Stock futures opened flat in overnight trading Monday.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 were little changed, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures lost 10 points. Futures connected to the Nasdaq Composite inched 0.1% higher.

— Samantha Subin

Oracle shares jumped 4% in extended trading after topping Wall Street's estimates for the fiscal fourth quarter. The company posted adjusted earnings of $1.67 per share on revenue of $13.84 billion.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures traded flat. Futures connected to the Nasdaq Composite inched 0.2% higher.

Stocks capped off another positive session Monday as hope mounted that the Federal Reserve will skip a rate hike at its next policy meeting beginning Tuesday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.93% and 1.53%, respectively, to finish at their highest level in 13 months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 189.55 points, or 0.56%.

Ahead of the rate decision slated for Wednesday, market attention turns toward May's consumer price index report. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect inflation to show signs of easing, forecasting 0.1% month-over-month rise in prices, versus a 0.4% increase in April. On a yearly basis, economists expect a 4% jump.

The findings may cement the hope on Wall Street that sticky inflation is continuing to ease, and boost expectations for a rate skip already priced in by many. According to CME Group's FedWatch tool 78% of traders are betting on a pause. That said, another hike come July isn't out of the question.

A hotter-than-expected inflation print could, however, disrupt those plans, said Ed Moya.

"Inflation should be coming down given the trend with gasoline prices, a more seasonable rise in food prices, and the negative base effect," the Oanda senior market analyst said. "If the U.S. economy is dealt a hot report, the Fed may have to debate delivering one more rate hike and possibly signal they might need to stand ready to do more."

FTC files to block Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition

The Federal Trade Commission is seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to block Microsoft's planned purchase of video gamer maker Activision Blizzard ahead of its July 18 deadline.

According to filings, the FTC raised concerns surrounding Microsoft's ability "withhold or degrade" Activision's gaming products, or prevent the content from launching on other consoles.

CNBC previously reported the FTC's plan on Monday. Shares were little changed in after-hours trading.

— Lauren Feiner, Jordan Novet and Samantha Subin

Apple closes at all-time high

Apple shares closed at an all-time high on Monday, a week after hitting the fresh milestone on an intraday basis.

Shares added more than 1.5% on Monday to close at $183.79 a share. Its market capitalization also sits at $2.89 trillion, according to FactSet data.

Last week, the iPhone maker unveiled its Vision Pro mixed reality headset, its first new product line since 2014.

— Kif Leswing, Samantha Subin

Oracle rises on strong earnings

Oracle's stock gained 3% in extended trading after surpassing Wall Street's expectations for the recent quarter.

The software company shared adjusted fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.67 a share on $13.84 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by Refinitiv called for EPS of $1.58 on $13.73 billion in revenue.

Revenue at the company grew 17% year over year, with revenue form cloud infrastructure rising 76% from the year ago period. Some of its cloud services garnered approval for use by U.S. defense and intelligence agencies during the period, Oracle said.

— Jordan Novet, Samantha Subin

Tesla notches longest win streak

Tesla shares rose for a 12th straight day on Monday to notch its longest winning streak on record.

The electric vehicle stock added 2.2% during Monday's session, bringing its yearly gains to nearly 103%.

On Friday, shares rose for an 11th consecutive day following an announcement that General Motors, like Ford Motor, would utilize the company's EV charging network. January 2021 marked the last time shares rose consecutively for that many straight sessions.

— Samantha Subin

— Samantha Subin