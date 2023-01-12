Stock Futures Are Flat as Investors Await Big Bank Earnings

Stock futures were flat in overnight trading Thursday as investors braced for big bank earnings to commence.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were flat, while Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.10%.

The overnight moves followed a positive day for the three major indexes. The Nasdaq Composite snatched its fifth day of gains — a first since July. Stocks rose broadly as December's CPI report showed prices declined 0.1% over November. While prices rose at a 6.5% pace compared to the previous year, the results heightened hopes that the Federal Reserve may soon slow its hiking.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 216.96 points, or 0.64%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite gained 0.34% and 0.64%, respectively, during regular trading.

Stocks are headed for a winning week, with the Nasdaq and S&P on pace for their best weekly performance since November. The Nasdaq is up 4.09% through Thursday's close. The S&P advanced 2.26%, while the Dow added 1.66%.

Eight of the 11 S&P 500 sectors finished positive Thursday, led to the upside by 2022 stalwart energy. Consumer staples stocks lagged, with the sector slipping 0.79%.

Earnings season kicks into full gear Friday with results from big bank stocks JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America. Investors will monitor the releases, which are expected to offer more insight into the health of the economy and set the tone for earnings season.

"As the tug-of-war among analysts intensifies around the prospects for a recession — and the depth of a recession — the earnings reports from the banks, coupled with their guidance, should help clarify how businesses and consumers are managing," said Quincy Krosby, LPL Financial's chief global strategist.

Delta Air Lines, BlackRock, UnitedHealth are also set to report Friday. Consumer sentiment data is due later in the morning.

SEC sues crypto firms Genesis and Gemini

The Securities and Exchange Commission sued crypto firms Gemini and Genesis on Thursday, alleging in a complaint that the companies sold and offered unregistered securities through a high-yield product known as Earn.

Crypto exchange Gemini partnered with lender Genesis in February 2021 on the product, which boasted yields as high as 8%.

According to SEC officials, Genesis should have registered the product as a securities offering and allegedly violated laws designed to protect investors.

— Rohan Goswami, Samantha Subin

Stock futures open flat

Stock futures opened flat Thursday evening.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 inched 0.07% and 0.06% lower, respectively, while Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.12%.

— Samantha Subin