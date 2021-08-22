Money Report

Stock Futures Are Flat in Overnight Trading After a Losing Week

By Yun Li, CNBC

Andrew Kelly | Reuters

Stock futures were flat in overnight trading on Sunday after volatile week on Wall Street as investors eye a key event where the Federal Reserve could hint at prospects for tapering stimulus.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 20 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were both little changed.

Major averages were coming off a losing week as investors grew worried that the Fed's potential move to pull back monetary stimulus could slow down the economic recovery that is already challenged by the spread of the delta Covid-19 variant.

The blue-chip Dow fell 1.1% last week, while the S&P 500 declined nearly 0.6%, breaking a two-week winning streak. The tech-heavy Nasdaq dipped 0.7% during the week.

"We suspect investor conviction is being challenged by the potential for upcoming monetary policy changes, shifting growth vs. value rotations, and a rising trajectory of new coronavirus cases," Craig Johnson, technical market strategist at Piper Sandler, said in a note.

Traders are eagerly awaiting the Jackson Hole symposium for clues on the Fed's timeline for dialing back its $120 billion a month bond-buying program. The event takes place virtually on Thursday and Friday.

For the month of August, major benchmarks are poised to post modest gains. The S&P 500 is up 1.1% month to date, while the blue-chip Dow has gained 0.5% and the Nasdaq has climbed 0.3%.

"August is a historically volatile month for markets and this year is no different, with investors currently climbing multiple walls of worries," said Rod von Lipsey, managing director at UBS Private Wealth Management. "Upticks in Covid-19 cases and a downward spiral in Afghanistan are creating a crisis of confidence, at a time when many investors are on holiday."

Bitcoin traded as high as $49,821 over the weekend as the world's largest cryptocurrency continues to rebound after months of weakness.

