Stock Futures Are Flat on Thursday Evening

Stock futures were flat in overnight trading Thursday.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures all traded flat.

The overnight moves followed another down session for markets as December's selloff resumed and hopes for a Santa Claus rally faded. The Dow tumbled 348.99 points, or 1.05%, but finished well off its 803-point low. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite dove 1.45% and 2.18%, respectively.

Tech stocks were among the loss leaders, with shares of semiconductor stocks slumping on demand concerns from Micron Technology. Tesla also shed nearly 9% on fears of dwindling demand. All major S&P 500 sectors also finished lower, led to the downside by consumer discretionary.

Those moves came as concerns of a recession resurged, dashing some investors' hope for a year-end rally. Investors worry that overtightening from central banks worldwide could force the economy into a downturn.

"From a broader market and economic perspective, nothing's different next year," Dan Greenhaus, chief strategist at Solus Alternative Asset Management said on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime" on Thursday, noting that questions will linger over how far the Fed will hike. "The trend is still the trend that remains in place."

With the end of 2022 around the corner, stocks are also poised to end three years of gains and post their worst yearly performance since 2008. For December, all major averages are on pace to snap two consecutive months of wins, with the Dow down 4.5%. The S&P and Nasdaq have tumbled 6.3% and about 8.7%, respectively.

Investors await more economic data due out Friday, including November's personal consumption expenditure report — the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation — and personal income. New home sales and December consumer sentiment index are also slated for release.

VIX needs to spike for an end of this bear market, says Fairlead Strategies' Stockton

Don't expect this brutal bear market to reach its end until the CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX, spikes, according to Fairlead Strategies' Katie Stockton.

"I know it's a bit cliche, but in reality, no bear market cycle has ended without a VIX spike," the chart analyst told CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime" on Thursday.

Before the cycle reaches its end, she estimates the volatility index will need to hit 48 or more. As of Thursday's close, it stood at just under 22. The VIX is an index measuring volatility using S&P 500 options.

Stockton also expects a downtrend to continue going forward, saying that the major indices need to make lower highs and lower lows.

— Samantha Subin

The Federal Reserve’s favorite inflation gauge is due Friday

The Bureau of Economic Analysis will issue November's personal consumption expenditure report – the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure – on Friday morning.

The core personal consumption expenditures price index, which excludes food and energy prices, is expected to have gained 0.2% in November – the same increase seen in October, according to economists polled by Dow Jones. On an annual basis, the measure is expected to have climbed by 4.6%, compared to 5.0% in October.

The BEA will also release personal income data. Economists are calling for a 0.3% increase in November, which would be a step down from October's gain of 0.7%.

The November data is coming out at a crucial time, reflecting the impact of the Fed's six previous interest rate hikes in 2022 as the central bank attempts to cool the economy. Policymakers issued their seventh rate increase on Dec. 14, a hike of 50 basis points.

— Darla Mercado

