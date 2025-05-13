Stock futures are flat on Tuesday with Nasdaq riding five-day winning streak: Live updates

Stock futures were little changed on Tuesday evening as Wall Street looks to extend a strong start to the week.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 dipped less than 0.1%. Nasdaq 100 futures ticked down about 0.1%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 27 points, or less than 0.1%.

The move in futures comes after a broadly positive day on Wall Street. The S&P 500 rose 0.72%, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.61% for its fifth straight positive session. The Dow fell 0.64%, weighed down by UnitedHealth, but is still up on the week.

The S&P 500 has now turned positive for the year, as Wall Street breathes a sigh of relief after the U.S. and China on Monday announced a 90-day reduction on tariffs.

"It's a big risk-on sentiment at the moment. … While the structural issues between [the U.S. and China] remain unresolved, I think the signal is quite clear that neither side wants to push trade tensions further," said Lale Akoner, global market analyst at eToro.

Tech names were among the big winners in Tuesday's regular session, with the sector rising more than 2%. Nvidia jumped more than 5% on news the semiconductor giant would send more than 18,000 of its artificial intelligence chips to Saudi Arabia.

The latest leg of the market rebound has seen blue-chip stocks build solid winning streaks.

Apple has risen in four back-to-back sessions, while Amazon has notched five straight positive days. Outside of technology, Goldman Sachs has also climbed in five consecutive sessions, while Disney's winning streak has hit six days.

Robinhood reports rise in customers and trading volume for April

Robinhood announced Tuesday afternoon that it saw a rise in customers and trading volumes in April, as volatility around President Donald Trump's tariff announcements rocked markets.

The brokerage firm said that funded customers rose by roughly 120,000 month over month in April to 25.9 million. Notional trading volume for equities hit $157.8 billion, up 26% from March.

"It was one of the best months we've ever had for deposits. So they're bringing in fresh powder to take advantage of the opportunities that they saw with some of this tariff news," Steve Quirk, Robinhood's chief brokerage officer, said Tuesday on "Fast Money."

— Jesse Pound

American Eagle tumbles after pulling full-year guidance

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters fell nearly 15% after the apparel company withdrew its full-year guidance.

American Eagle also released preliminary results for the first quarter, saying it expects to report a revenue decline of roughly 5% to $1.1 billion and an operating loss of $85 million.

The company said the loss was due in part to higher than planned promotional activity and a write-down of inventory.

"We are clearly disappointed with our execution in the first quarter. Merchandising strategies did not drive the results we anticipated, leading to higher promotions and excess inventory. As a result, we have taken an inventory write down on spring and summer goods," Jay Schottenstein, AEO's executive chairman of the board and CEO, said in a press release.

Shares of Urban Outfitters and Abercrombie & Fitch were also under pressure in light after hours trading, possibly in sympathy with the American Eagle move.

— Jesse Pound

Stock futures open little changed

The futures market was calm when trading resumed at 6 p.m. in New York. Futures for the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq 100 were all within 0.1% of the flatline.

— Jesse Pound