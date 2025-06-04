Stock futures are little changed after Dow snaps four-day winning run: Live updates

Stock futures are near flat Wednesday night after the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapped a four-day win streak.

Futures tied to the Dow edged 4 points lower, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures slipped less than 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.1%.

In after-hours trading, shares of Five Below and MongoDB jumped 4% and 13%, respectively, after both companies reported beats on the top and bottom lines for the first quarter.

In regular trading, the Dow slid 0.22%, posting its first loss in five sessions. The S&P 500 advanced 0.01%, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.32%.

Private sector payrolls rose by just 37,000 in May, coming in sharply below the Dow Jones forecast for 110,000 and raising investors' worries about the softening job market and the impact on the economy. Those worries weighed on the major averages during the session, too.

Still, the market's recent gains — which have been powered by a surge in technology stocks — coupled with a blowout first-quarter earnings season have revived sentiment on Wall Street. Still, investors remain cautious that further pain could be ahead due to the Trump administration's tariffs.

"The impact of tariffs is still going to be substantial in the second and maybe the third quarter as well. The surprise so far seems to be we're not getting that much inflationary pressure," Ed Yardeni, Yardeni Research president, said on CNBC's "Closing Bell." "I think we got a couple of quarters where at least on the short-term basis, tariffs are going to hurt the profits."

The three major U.S. indexes are tracking for gains so far this week. The S&P 500 is up 1%, while the Dow has added 0.4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has jumped 1.8% week to date.

Stablecoin issuer Circle prices its IPO at $31 a share

Circle Internet Group priced its initial public offering at $31 a share on Wednesday, surpassing the expected range of $27 to $28 per share.

The offering price gives the stablecoin issuer a total market value of $6.8 billion.

The stock will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CRCL."

—Darla Mercado

Uber adds Palo Alto CEO Nikesh Arora to its board, adding to series of executive shakeups

Uber announced in a regulatory filing Wednesday that Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora will be joining the rideshare company's board of directors.

The announcement comes amid a broader series of executive changes seen at Uber this week, including the departure of head of delivery Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty and the promotion of Andrew Macdonald, head of mobility, to president and chief operating officer, Uber's first since 2019. It also comes as Uber faces mounting competition in the robotaxi market.

Uber shares are up 38.4% year to date, significantly beating the broader market.

— Pia Singh

Five Below, MongoDB, Verint Systems among stocks moving after market close

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading:

Five Below — Shares of the discount retailer added 2.5% on the back of strong first-quarter financial results and second-quarter guidance. Five Below reported adjusted earnings of 86 cents per share on $971 million in revenue, while analysts polled by LSEG called for 82 cents per share on $967 million. Five Below's Chief Financial Officer Kristy Chipman is also leaving the company.

MongoDB — The database software maker's stock popped almost 12% in after-hours trading. MongoDB beat on top and bottom lines and lifted its fiscal 2026 outlook. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1 per share on revenue of $549 million. Analysts polled by LSEG called for earnings of 66 cents per share on revenue of $528 million.

Verint Systems — The consumer engagement platform provider surged nearly 19%. In the first quarter, Verint reported adjusted earnings of 29 cents per share on revenue of $208 million. That surpassed the LSEG consensus estimate of 22 cents per share in earnings and revenue of $195 million.

— Pia Singh

U.S. stock futures open little changed Wednesday night

Shortly after 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dipped by 22 points, or 0.05%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures each shed about 0.1%.

— Pia Singh