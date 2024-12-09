Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite retreat from records: Live updates

Stock futures hovered near the flatline on Monday evening, after both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite pulled back from record highs.

Futures tied to the broad market index slipped 0.04%, while Nasdaq 100 futures inched down 0.02%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures lost eight points, or 0.02%.

In extended trading, Oracle shares slumped more than 7%. The database software company posted fiscal second quarter results that missed Wall Street's estimates.

During the regular session, the major averages fell. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite slid about 0.6%, weighed down by a decline of more than 2% in Nvidia. A regulator in China said it was investigating the chip giant over possible violations of the country's antimonopoly law. Other tech giants ended the session lower, including Meta Platforms, Amazon and Netflix.

"We have heard that the tech trade has been over on and off for five years yet there has not been a better place to be," said Laffer Tengler Investments CEO Nancy Tengler. "Yes, the market is broadening and that is good but without tech, the market and the economy struggle."

On the economic report front, the National Federation of Independent Business's small business survey is due on Tuesday morning.

The major event this week is the U.S. consumer price index report, which is due Wednesday and could influence how the Federal Reserve proceeds on interest rates at its Dec. 17-18 meeting. Economists polled by Dow Jones forecast that headline inflation rose 0.3% in November and 2.7% over the prior 12 months.

Several companies of note are also reporting results Tuesday, including GameStop and Dave & Buster's Entertainment.

— Brian Evans