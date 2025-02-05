Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500 posts back-to-back winning sessions: Live updates

U.S. stock futures were little changed on Wednesday night after the major averages posted back-to-back winning sessions.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were marginally higher. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were both trading around flat.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Semiconductor plays slid in extended trading, with Qualcomm, Arm and Skyworks Solutions, which respectively losing 5%, 7% and 23% after reporting their latest quarterly results. Ford Motor slid 5% after the automaker forecast a difficult 2025.

The moves followed a second day of gains for the major stock averages. The Dow added 317.24 points — or 0.71% — during the day's regular session. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite gained 0.39% and 0.19%, respectively, aided by a jump in Nvidia shares.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Investors seemed to shake off worries around tariffs, which began on Monday after President Donald Trump announced a 10% levy on Chinese imports over the weekend. Sentiment improved after the president paused duties on Mexican and Canadian goods.

"I think the market is coming around to a view I have, which is that this too shall pass," said Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, Wednesday on CNBC's "Closing Bell." "The market increasingly is focusing on what's important, and that is earnings. The earnings outlook is, I think, extremely good."

Big companies set to report on Thursday include Eli Lilly, Yum Brands and Amazon. Traders will also watch out for the latest weekly jobless claims.

Stock futures are little changed

Stock futures traded near flat Wednesday night.

Dow futures slipped just under 0.1% shortly after 6 p.m. ET, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were both trading around the flatline.

— Lisa Kailai Han