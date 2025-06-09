Stock futures are little changed as investors await details on U.S.-China trade policy: Live updates

Stock futures are near flat on Monday night as investors waited for more insight on trade discussions between the U.S. and China.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures add 23 points points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures each also rose 0.1%.

Those moves follow a muted day on Wall Street as investors kept an eye on a day of trade talks between officials from the two countries. The discussion is slated to resume on Tuesday morning, a source familiar with the situation told CNBC.

The S&P 500 added nearly 0.1% in the regular trading session, eking out its second straight winning day. The Dow ended marginally below its flatline, while the Nasdaq Composite ticked higher by around 0.3%.

Traders are monitoring the U.S.-China discussions for signs of a deal that doesn't involve the countries enforcing lofty tariffs on one another. Both nations agreed last month to temporarily slash their duties, which was seen as a major breakthrough in trade negotiations after U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled his plan for broad and steep levies on imports.

"I think most people are assuming that some conversation is better than nothing, that we're making progress," said Adam Parker, founder of Trivariate Research, on CNBC's "Closing Bell." Because of that, "people aren't … wanting to sell stocks."

Investors will watch Tuesday for small business data due in the morning. That comes ahead of closely watched reports on consumer and producer inflation slated for later in the week.

Companies slated to report quarterly earnings Tuesday include J. M. Smucker Co. and GameStop.

Vaccine makers slid as RFK retires vaccine advisory board members

Some vaccine stocks took a leg down in Monday's extended trading after Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he was "retiring" all members of a vaccine advisory panel.

Kennedy said Monday in a Wall Street Journal opinion piece that he would remove all 17 members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, also known as the ACIP. This group advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

AstraZeneca lost around 1%, while Moderna slid 0.9%. Pfizer and Merck shed 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively.

See the stocks moving after hours

These are some of the stocks making notable moves after hours:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store — Shares of the chain restaurant slipped 8.1%. The company announced a proposed private offering of $275 million in convertible senior notes that would be due in 2030.

Limoneira — The agriculture stock tumbled 8.5% after posting results for the fiscal second quarter that were worse than the year-ago period. Limoneira lost 17 cents per share on an adjusted basis and saw $35.1 million in revenue. That compares to adjusted earnings of 44 cents per share and $44.6 million in revenue in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Stock futures are little changed

Futures tied to the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 all traded up by about 0.1% shortly after 6 p.m. ET on Monday night.

