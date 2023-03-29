Stock Futures Are Little Changed as Investors Come Off Winning Day: Live Updates

Stock futures were little changed Wednesday night.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 14 points, trading near flat. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures were also near their flatlines.

The moves come amid a hectic week for stocks. The three major indexes ended Wednesday higher, with the Nasdaq Composite leading the way with a roughly 1.8% jump. The S&P 500 and Dow followed at 1.4% and 1% higher, respectively. Those gains mark a reversal from Tuesday, when all three indexes ended the session lower.

Big Tech stocks contributed to Wednesday's advance. Amazon popped 3%, while Meta and Netflix each gained more than 2%. Regional banks, closely followed since Silicon Valley Bank's collapse earlier this month, also finished the session higher, with the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) adding around 1%.

The moves over the course of the week stem from Wall Street's attempts to weigh varying factors, said Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments. Those factors, he said, include the latest batch of corporate earnings, the future path of interest rates and potential for a recession and, as of recent weeks, the state of the banks.

"There's always been the natural seesaw, but it's sort of never been like this," he said. "There's just so many things that are on investors' minds."

On Thursday, investors will watch for economic data on weekly jobless claims and the gross domestic product. Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari are all slated to speak in the afternoon.

Nasdaq heads toward best quarter since 2020 with Wednesday gain

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite ended Wednesday's trading session nearly 2% higher, which puts the key index on pace for a 13% gain by the end of the quarter. That would be the Nasdaq's best advance since the fourth quarter of 2020.

A rally in tech stocks helped lift the broader market throughout the session while investors also assuaged fears over further contagion from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

— Brian Evans

RH slides 5% after missing Wall Street expectations for earnings

Shares of the luxury furniture company RH slipped more than 5% in extended trading after missing analysts' expectations when reporting fourth-quarter earnings.

The company reported per-share earnings of $2.88, less than the $3.34 expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv. Revenue was also less than anticipated at $772 million compared with the $780 million consensus estimate.

RH guided revenue for the first quarter and entire year to come in below analysts' respective consensus estimates for those periods.

The stock has lost 8% in 2023, continuing to slide after tumbling 50.2% in 2022.

— Alex Harring

Indexes are on pace for winning week with two sessions left

With just two of the five trading sessions left in the trading week, the three major indexes are on pace for wins.

The Dow is up the most so far this week, gaining 1.5%. The S&P 500 is closely trailing with a 1.4% advance.

The Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, is up 0.9%, a relatively muted advance as investors weighed the outlook for technology and other growth stocks. But the index has still gained the most since the start of the year.

— Alex Harring

Ed Yardeni says the S&P 500 can rally by double digits from here

Market veteran Ed Yardeni believes the S&P 500 can still earn a double-digit gain this year despite the banking crisis as well as fears of a hard landing.

"This banking crisis is going to be very well contained by both the Fed and the FDIC. And at the same time, I think it's going to keep the Fed from raising interest rates even further," Yardeni said on CNBC's "Closing Bell" Wednesday.

The president of Yardeni Research set his S&P 500 year-end target at 4,600, which would translate into a roughly 20% gain for the year and a 14% rally from Wednesday's close of 4,027.81.

— Yun Li

Stock futures are flat

Stock futures were flat as extended trading kicked off.

Dow futures, S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures all traded within 0.1% of their respective flatlines shortly after 6 p.m. ET.

— Alex Harring