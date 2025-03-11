Stock futures rise as key consumer inflation report looms: Live updates

Stock futures ticked higher Tuesday evening after uncertainty around President Donald Trump's tariffs sent the major averages on a roller-coaster ride. Investors also awaited a consumer inflation report due Wednesday.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 84 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures were 0.2% higher, while Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.3%.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The after-hours action comes after a whirlwind day for tariff policy that ultimately resulted in losses for all three of the major averages. At its lowest point in the session, the S&P 500 was down 10% from its closing high. The 30-stock Dow closed nearly 480 points, or 1.1%, lower, and the Nasdaq Composite posted a roughly 0.2% decline.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump said he would double import duties on Canadian steel and aluminum imports to 50% as of Wednesday. That move was in response to Ontario's decision to tack on a 25% levy on electricity exported to the U.S.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Later in the day, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he would pause the surcharge. White House trade advisor Peter Navarro followed that by telling CNBC on Tuesday afternoon that Trump would not raise the Canadian steel and aluminum tariffs to 50%. However, the 25% duty on these metals would still go into effect on Wednesday.

Traders are facing another catalyst on Wednesday: the consumer price index reading for February. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect the CPI rose 0.3% last month and they anticipate headline inflation grew 2.9% from 12 months earlier.

The results will inform the Federal Reserve's next policy steps at a time when the market's worries about inflation and slowing growth are starting to reignite.

"We're just waiting on some kind of policy response, either from the Fed or the administration," 3Fourteen Research co-founder Warren Pies told CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Tuesday. "I think that's going to be a little bit slow coming. And so I don't think it's time to buy the dip just yet."

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

Check out some of the stocks making headlines in extended trading:

Groupon — Shares gained nearly 7% after the e-commerce marketplace issued better-than-expected full-year revenue guidance. Groupon forecasts full-year revenue in the range of $493 million to $500 million, while analysts polled by FactSet were looking for $491.5 million.

Heritage Insurance Holdings — Shares of the property and casualty insurance company slipped 4%. Net income came in at 66 cents per diluted share in the fourth quarter, down from $1.15 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Casey's General Stores — Stock in the convenience store operator advanced 3% after fiscal third-quarter results surpassed analysts' estimates on the top and bottom lines. The firm reported earnings of $2.33 per share on revenue of $3.90 billion. Analysts polled by LSEG anticipated earnings of $1.96 per share and revenue of $3.73 billion.

— Brian Evans

Stock futures open little changed

Stock futures were little changed on Tuesday as investors looked toward the February consumer price index report.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 gained 0.13%, while Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.17%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 37 points, or 0.09%.

— Brian Evans