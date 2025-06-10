Stock futures are near flat as U.S.-China trade talks continue, May inflation report looms: Live updates

Stock futures were little changed on Tuesday evening as investors awaited progress on trade policy talks between the U.S. and China. They also anticipated the release of May's consumer inflation report.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 slipped 0.07%, while Nasdaq 100 futures pulled back 0.05%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures lost 29 points, or 0.07%.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Trade talks between U.S. and Beijing officials continued for a second day in London on Tuesday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he would be departing the ongoing trade talks with China, but U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer would remain to continue the negotiations. Discussions could extend into Wednesday if needed, Lutnick said earlier.

The discussions are a key focus for investors and a broader market that remains jittery toward any jolts on trade policy. Both China and the U.S. previously agreed to temporarily pause high tariffs on one another in May, although a fully ironed out agreement has yet to materialize.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

In regular trading on Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose about 0.6%, posting a third straight positive session. The broad market index sits less than 2% off the high it notched in February. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.6% on Tuesday, while the 30-stock Dow climbed 0.3%.

Even as stocks have been resurging, tariff fears and rising bond yields could hang over the market, according to Deutsche Bank.

"One key concern is that the Trump administration, buoyed by the market rebound, may resume aggressive tariff rhetoric—potentially triggering renewed retaliation from China and Europe, as seen earlier this year," the firm's group chief economist David Folkerts-Landau said in a Tuesday note.

"At the same time, rising long-end bond yields are amplifying fiscal concerns globally, particularly given plans for expanded deficits across multiple major economies," he added. "With several countries already on unsustainable debt paths, the events of 2025 may have accelerated an inevitable reckoning."

Investors will get further insight into the U.S. economy on Wednesday morning as the Bureau of Labor Statistics rolls out May's reading of the consumer price index. Economists polled by Dow Jones call for a 0.2% month-over-month increase, while headline CPI is anticipated to have grown 2.4% from 12 months earlier. A hot report could spook investors who are already on edge over inflationary pressures.

"Ultimately this report is not expected to cause any significant changes to the Fed's current wait and see approach when it comes to setting rates," said Sam Millette, director of fixed income at Commonwealth Financial Network. "With that being said, we'll have to wait and see if the report shows the anticipated modest rise in price pressure that's expected or if there are any surprises in store for investors."

On the earnings front Wednesday, traders will look for reports from Chewy and Oracle.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

Check out some of the companies making headlines in extended trading.

Dave & Buster's — Stock in the arcade and restaurant company gained more than 9% after Dave & Buster's reaffirmed its full-year guidance. Executives also pointing to encouraging data so far in June

GitLab — The software stock pulled back 13% after the lower end of GitLab's second-quarter outlook missed analyst estimates for both earnings and revenue. GitLab's first-quarter results surpassed analyst expectations on the top and bottom line.

GameStop — Shares pulled back roughly 5% after first-quarter revenue missed analyst estimates. GameStop notched revenue of $732.4 million, while analysts polled by FactSet forecast $750 million.

— Brian Evans

Stock futures are little changed

Stock futures were little changed on Tuesday, with investors looking for more progress on trade policy as talks between the U.S. and China continue.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 24 points, or 0.06%. S&P 500 futures lost 0.07%, while Nasdaq 100 futures pulled back 0.04%.

— Brian Evans