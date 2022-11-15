Stock Futures Fall as Investors Await October Retail Sales

Stock futures fell in overnight trading as investors weighed another lighter-than-expected inflation report and looked ahead to retail sales data due out Wednesday.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 60 points, or about 0.2%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.2% and 0.17%, respectively.

All the major averages finished the regular trading session higher Tuesday, with the S&P 500 closing up 0.87% and the Dow adding 56.22 points, or 0.17%. The Nasdaq jumped 1.45% and is the only major average on pace to eke out slight gains for the week. The producer price index report, which measures wholesale prices, came in below expectations, which alleviated some of investors' concerns around inflation.

Chinese technology stocks were among the best performers Tuesday, with the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF gaining 9.56% for its best daily performance since March 16. Nine out of 11 S&P 500 sectors rose, led to the upside by communication services and information technology. Both health care and materials posted slight losses.

Stocks have staged a solid run following last week's better-than-feared consumer price index report. The S&P 500 last week posted its best weekly stretch since June and all the major averages are on track to finish the month with gains.

Some investors say a near-term retreat is, however, on the horizon.

"In the short term, the market is very extended and overdue to pull back and digest the recent rally," said Adam Sarhan, CEO of 50 Park Investments.

Retail sales due out Wednesday could offer another look at consumer behavior{

What to expect from October retail sales

Wednesday's retail sales report will offer another peek at consumer spending habits in the face of stubborn inflation.

The data is expected to show a 1.2% jump in retail sales in October, up from a flat print in September, according to Dow Jones' estimates. Excluding autos, retail sales are expected to rise 0.6%, compared to a 0.1% gain in September.

— Samantha Subin

Advance Auto Parts falls on earnings miss, disappointing forecast

Shares of Advance Auto Parts tumbled 10% in overnight trading after the company posted mixed results for the recent quarter.

Earnings per share came in 50 cents below Wall Street's earnings per share estimates, while revenue fell in line with analysts' expectations. The auto parts retailer also posted a weak EPS outlook for the full year.

— Samantha Subin

Stock futures open lower

Stock futures opened lower in overnight trading Tuesday.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 97 points, or 0.29%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.34% and 0.32%, respectively.

— Samantha Subin