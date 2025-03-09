Stock futures fall on Sunday evening after S&P 500's worst week since September: Live updates

Stock futures moved lower on Sunday evening ahead of a packed week of economic data, with investors smarting from losses in early March.

Futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.6%, while Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 0.8%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 221 points, or 0.5%.

Last week, the S&P 500 fell 3.10% for its worst weekly mark since September. The Dow fell 2.37%, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 3.45%.

The struggles came as the market was whipsawed by developments out of Washington, D.C., with negotiations on tariffs between the U.S., Mexico and Canada playing out throughout the week.

In an interview that aired Sunday, President Donald Trump responded to a question on Fox News about the possibility of a recession by saying the economy was going through "a period of transition."

The political turbulence could continue this week, with a heavy dose of economic data adding to the list of potential market-moving events.

The New York Fed survey of consumer expectations is due out on Monday, and it will pair with the University of Michigan consumer sentiment reading on Friday.

On the inflation front, the February consumer price index release is slated for Wednesday, followed by the producer price index on Thursday.

"Inflation data will dominate the economic calendar this week. The total and core Consumer Price Indexes (CPI) likely rose at a more moderate pace in February after sharp increases in the prior month, resulting in annual increases holding roughly steady," Comerica Bank chief economist Bill Adams said in a statement. "Pushed higher by tariffs and tariff threats, producer prices probably rose faster than consumer prices for a second month running, keeping annual PPI elevated."

DoorDash and Williams-Sonoma are set to join S&P 500

Four new stocks are joining the S&P 500 in the index's quarterly shake-up.

S&P Dow Jones Indices announced Friday evening that DoorDash, Williams-Sonoma, TKO Group Holdings and Expand Energy are joining the index.

In an offsetting move, Borgwarner, Teleflex, Celanese Corp and FMC Corp are getting demoted from the index.

Because the S&P 500 is tracked closely by massive index funds, change can trigger large amounts of trading and move stock prices.

The changes will become effective prior to the open of trading on March 24.

Futures open lower

U.S. stock futures fell when trading resumed on Sunday evening, with Dow futures sliding more than 100 points.

