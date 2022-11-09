Stock Futures Are Flat as Investors Watch Midterm Results, Await Inflation Data

Stock futures are flat Wednesday night as investors await new inflation data and eye election results.

Futures connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 11 points, or 0.03%. S&P 500 futures added 0.03%, while Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.13%.

It follows a day of losses with the Dow dropping 646.89 points, or 1.95%. The Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 shed nearly 2.5% and about 2.1%, respectively.

The declines came amid uncertainty stemming from U.S. midterm elections. The market had hoped Republicans would take sweeping control of the House of Representatives and the Senate on Tuesday – a situation that would create gridlock in Washington, D.C. Instead, key Senate races in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada remain tightly contested. Indeed, the Senate race between Raphael Warnock, the Democratic incumbent, and Herschel Walker will head to a December runoff.

Stocks' suffering worsened late Wednesday after crypto exchange Binance said it's backing out of plans to acquire its rival FTX. This dragged down the tech sector and pulled bitcoin's price to lows last seen in 2020.

Lack of clarity around the election, as well as uncertainty around incoming October consumer price index data and corporate earnings reports were the drivers around the selloff, said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at the Independent Advisor Alliance.

"Those three things are leading to uncertainty," he said. "And, as everyone knows, markets really don't like uncertainty."

October's CPI report, due Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET, is the next focal point for investors. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect that headline CPI rose in October by 0.6% from September, or 7.9% over a year ago. It's a key report for the Federal Reserve, which will meet again in mid-December.

Weekly jobless claims are also due out on Thursday morning.

Aurora Cannabis and NIO, the Chinese electric vehicle maker, are set to report earnings.

Barclays, Citi become latest banks to cut staff as revenues slide

Barclays and Citigroup were the latest banks to reduce headcount as Wall Street feels the impacts of sliding revenue.

Barclays dropped around 200 positions within banking and trading, according to a source familiar.

Citigroup cut about 50 trading personnel, according to people with knowledge of the moves. It follows a decision reported by Bloomberg to cut dozens of banking roles.

The banks follow the lead of Goldman Sachs, which laid off hundreds of employees in September. They also mark what some see as the banking industry's return to ritual cutting of underperforming employees that was once ubiquitous.

— Hugh Son, Alex Harring

What to expect from Thursday's CPI data

Economists expect the consumer price index to rise 0.6% from September when it is released Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

That would mark a jump from 7.9% compared with the same month a year ago, according to Dow Jones.

It would also show chilled growth from September, when the CPI saw a year-over-year gain of 8.2% and a month-over-month gain of 0.4%.

Excluding food and energy, the CPI is expected to rise 0.5% over the prior month and 6.5% year over year. That would be slower than the 0.6% gain with the exclusions in September and the 6.6% seen a year ago.

The index is considered a key report by the Federal Reserve.

— Patti Domm, Alex Harring

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

These are the stocks making the biggest moves in post-market trading:

Bumble – The dating app company plummeted 15% after it reported third-quarter revenue that was below Wall Street's expectations, according to StreetAccount. It said fourth-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization would likely come in under expectations due to headwinds from foreign currency and the war between Russia and Ukraine.

ZipRecruiter – The stock popped nearly 15% after the job marketplace beat StreetAccount's estimates for third-quarter per-share earnings and revenue. The company also raised its full-year guidance and said its board has authorized a $200 million increase to its share repurchasing program.

— Alex Harring

Futures open flat

Stock futures opened flat Wednesday night.

Futures connected to the Dow were up 23 points, or 0.1%.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively.

— Alex Harring