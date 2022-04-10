Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

S&P 500 Futures Are Lower as Wall Street Seeks to Rebound From a Losing Week

By Jesse Pound, CNBC

Source: NYSE

Stock futures were mostly lower early Monday morning as Wall Street looks to shake off a losing week.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 dipped 0.3%, and Nasdaq 100 futures slid 0.7%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were flat.

Those moves came as U.S. Treasury yields continued their upward trek following a Friday jump that saw the benchmark 10-year yield hitting a 3-year high. Early Monday morning, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note sat at 2.7553%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Wall Street is coming off a negative week, with the tech sector being a source of concern. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 3.9% last week, while the S&P 500 and Dow dropped 1.3% and 0.3%, respectively.

The health-care sector was a bright spot, gaining more than 3%.

The fight against inflation is likely to be a market driver this week. Investors will get a look at fresh data, with the consumer price index for March due out on Tuesday and the producer price index following on Wednesday.

Money Report

Business 1 hour ago

Binance Deepens Middle East Expansion With ‘In-Principle' Abu Dhabi Approval; CEO Says ‘More to Come'

Business 3 hours ago

Twitter Shares Fall After Elon Musk Abandons Plan to Join Board

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday that she still believes the Fed can get inflation under control without causing major damage to the economy.

Russia's war will reorient global energy flows and these stocks stand to benefit, says Bernstein

Value investor David Katz says he'd 'aggressively' buy banks and thinks this tech giant is too cheap

Earnings playbook: Big banks and an airline kick off the reporting season

"If you look at the risks, given what's happening in the world and in the economy, there is an increased risk [of recession]," she said. "But I remain optimistic, and certainly my modal forecast on what is going to happen this year is that the expansion will continue."

Mester added that the Covid lockdowns in China will "exacerbate" the supply chain issues that are contributing to inflation in the U.S.

Investors will also be keeping an eye on developments in Ukraine. Russia's invasion of the country has caused volatility in oil and other commodities markets, which has, in turn, disturbed stocks.

Later this week, the first-quarter earnings season will hit its stride, with JPMorgan Chase and Delta set to report results on Wednesday morning.

Correction: A previous version of this story misspelled Mester's last name.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us