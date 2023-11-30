Stock futures inch lower after Dow notches new high for the year: Live updates

Stock futures fell slightly in overnight trading after the Dow Jones Industrial Average notched a new 2023 high and capped off its best month in more than a year.

Futures tied to the 30-stock index dipped 20 points, or 0.06%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures slipped 0.1% and 0.15%, respectively.

Disney shares moved up less than 1% in extended trading after the entertainment giant reinstated its dividend. Ulta Beauty jumped nearly 12% on strong quarterly results.

Thursday's overnight moves come on the heels of an exhilarating end to a blowout November rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 520 points, or 1.47%, to settle at 35,950.89 and top its previous 2023 high hit in August. The S&P 500 rose 0.4%, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped about 0.2%.

Stocks finished off a record November during Thursday's session and snapped a three-month losing streak. The S&P and Nasdaq rallied 8.9% and 10.7%, respectively, to notch their best monthly performances since July 2022. The Dow surged 8.8% for its best month since October 2022.

Both the Dow and S&P are also headed for a winning week, with the Dow on pace to hit a fifth consecutive winning week for the first time in more than two years. The Nasdaq is down about 0.2% week to date and is slated to snap a four-week wining streak.

Despite Thursday's big market win and November's upbeat market sentiment, some on Wall Street are advising that investors remain cautious into year-end and 2024.

"Everyone's really happy and it's time for either a correction or some sort of pullback as we enter the new year," Wells Fargo's Chris Harvey told CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Thursday.

The head of equity research added that the market looks "dramatically overbought," rate cuts seem unlikely until the second half of 2024, and that investors should consider getting defensive.

Looking ahead, earnings reports from Dominion Energy, Gartner and Cardinal Health are due out Friday. Construction spending for October and ISM Manufacturing data for November are also on deck.

Where the major averages stand ahead of December

This is where the major average stand after November's rally and ahead of the start of the final trading month of 2023.

Dow Jones Industrial Average:

Up 1.6% for the week and headed for fifth straight winning week for the first time since November 2021

Gained 8.8% in November for its best month since October 2022

Up 8.5% for the year

Sits 2.7% off of its record high

S&P 500:

Up 0.2% for the week

Jumped 8.9% for the month to post its best monthly performance since July 2022

Up 19% in 2023

Sits 5.2% off its record high

Nasdaq Composite:

Down 0.2% for the week and set to snap a four-week winning streak

Surged 10.7% in November for its best month since July 2022

Up 35.9% in 2023

Sits 12.3% off its record high

Stocks making the biggest moves after the bell: Walt Disney, Ulta Beauty and more

These are some the stocks moving the mot in extended trading:

Walt Disney — Shares added about 1% after the entertainment giant reinstated its dividend at 30 cents a share. The move comes amid activist investor Nelson Peltz and his firm's proxy fight.

Ulta Beauty — Ulta Beauty shares surged more than 11% on strong third-quarter results. The company also updated the low end of its full-year guidance.

Samsara — The Internet of Things company jumped 15% in extended trading after posting a top-and-bottom line earnings beat and sharing upbeat guidance.

Read the full list of stocks moving after the bell here.

Stock futures open slightly lower

Stock futures opened slightly lower in overnight trading Thursday after the major averages capped off a strong November.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 25 points, or 0.07%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures slipped 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively.

