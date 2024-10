Stock futures inch lower as Wall Street awaits September jobs report: Live updates

U.S. stock futures inched lower on Thursday night as traders looked ahead to the widely anticipated release of September's jobs report on Friday morning.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 28 points, or less than 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures respectively dipped 0.1% and 0.2%.

These moves came after the major averages ended Thursday's trading session with losses. The 30-stock Dow fell 184.93 points, or 0.44%, while the S&P 500 slid 0.17%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ended the day 0.04% lower.

U.S. oil futures climbed about 5% Thursday, weighing on the major averages. Energy prices have taken a leg higher this week, spurred by heightened tensions in the Middle East after Iran launched a missile attack on Israel.

Investors are bracing for Friday's release of the September payrolls report, which will be the next big catalyst for the market. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect that nonfarm payrolls will show growth of 150,000, up from 142,000 in August. The unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 4.2%.

Friday's employment data will likely only move markets if it comes in below expectations, said Barbara Doran, founder of BD8 Capital Partners.

"I think the number tomorrow is important, but I don't think it will have a big impact, and I'd also be very surprised if it's not a good number," she said on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime" on Thursday afternoon.

Mounting geopolitical tensions and the longshoremen's strike have contributed to a shaky start in October for the stock market. These headwinds could weigh equities lower so they end the week in negative territory, Doran added.

Indeed, all three major averages are already on pace for weekly losses. The S&P 500 is off 0.7% week to date, as is the Dow. The Nasdaq is on track for a loss of 1.1% in the period.

— Lisa Kailai Han