Stock futures rise after S&P 500 posts fourth losing day, Nvidia earnings loom: Live updates

Stock futures rose on Tuesday evening as investors contend with a fourth-straight day of losses for the S&P 500 and await earnings from artificial intelligence darling Nvidia.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 77 points, or 0.1%. Nasdaq-100 futures added 0.3%, while S&P 500 futures climbed nearly 0.2%.

Stocks are coming off a weak session. The S&P 500 tumbled 0.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite lost nearly 1.4%. Both indexes logged their fourth consecutive losing day. The 30-stock Dow was the outlier, with a nearly 0.4% advance.

A weaker-than-expected consumer confidence reading from the Conference Board weighed on stocks Tuesday. A raft of recent reports, including disappointing retail sales numbers and a weak consumer sentiment reading have spurred traders' worries around the economy over the past week.

Nvidia's fourth-quarter earnings, due after the closing bell Wednesday, could be the next catalyst for the market.

The report arrives at a pivotal time for Nvidia: The emergence of DeepSeek raised questions about the sustainability of the once-hot AI trade. The chip giant and other momentum plays are also showing signs of fizzling, with Nvidia down more than 5% in 2025.

"I think as the earnings report comes out tomorrow, my expectation is it's going to be a lot like September," NYU Stern School of Business finance professor Aswath Damodaran said Tuesday on CNBC's "Closing Bell."

"A replay of [the] September [quarter] where they will beat analyst expectations, but the market is going to be disappointed because the market seems to have set expectations higher than what analysts are seeing for the company," he added.

Other earnings reports out Wednesday include Lowe's, TJX and Salesforce.

Economic data due on Wednesday include new home sales and building permits. The main event for investors will be the release of the personal consumption expenditures price index on Friday. The PCE is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge.

'Rally in Treasuries will lose steam,' Capital Economics says

The Federal Reserve's inability to cut interest rates in 2025 as a result of President Trump's tariff policies means the past week's rally in U.S. Treasuries that drove 10-year note yields below 4.30% will eventually reverse, according to Joe Maher, assistant economist at London-based Capital Economics.

"Investor sentiment has taken a turn for the worse over recent days," and "risk appetite" has soured, Maher wrote Tuesday. Ten-year Treasury yields are down 50 basis points, or half a percentage point, since their recent peak in mid-January, as recent economic surveys "have started to surprise to the downside."

The problem for Treasury prices, Capital Economics says, is "that inflationary pressures will strengthen as Trump brings in further tariffs in the second quarter of this year," which will outweigh the impact of slower economic growth, "and keep the Fed on hold for the remainder of the year. In turn, we think a more hawkish FOMC than currently discounted will push the 10-year Treasury yield up to 4.75% by end-2025."

Super Micro shares surge after company files long-awaited financials

Super Micro Computer soared in extended trading after the embattled server maker submitted its delayed financial statements ahead of a key deadline from Nasdaq.

The stock leapt 22% in after-hours trading.

Super Micro submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission updated and audited statements for its fiscal 2024, as well as the first two quarters of fiscal 2025.

Nasdaq had given Super Micro until Feb. 25 to turn in the reports or else face delisting.

Shares have fallen 47% over the past 12 months.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

Check out some of the companies making headlines in extended trading:

Jack in the Box — The fast-food chain surged more than 10%. The company reported fiscal first-quarter operating earnings of $1.92 per share, while analysts polled by FactSet forecast $1.69 per share.

Workday — Shares of the manufacturer of human resources software jumped 7%. Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings came in at $1.92 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion. That beat analysts' projections for $1.78 per share in earnings and $2.18 billion in revenue.

Instacart — Shares of the grocery delivery service tumbled 8%. Fourth-quarter revenue came in at $883 million, falling short of analysts' call for $891 million, per LSEG. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for the current quarter will range between $220 million and $230 million, while analysts polled by FactSet forecast $237.1 million.

Stock futures open higher

Stock futures were higher on Tuesday as investors look toward a key earnings report from Nvidia.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 gained 0.2%, while Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.4%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures advanced 81 points, or 0.1%.

