Stock futures are little changed as Wall Street readies for presidential election: Live updates

Stock futures were flat in overnight trading ahead of Tuesday's high-stakes U.S. presidential election.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 17 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures inched lower by less than 0.1%.

Palantir popped 13% in overnight trading on strong quarterly results and upbeat revenue guidance, while NXP Semiconductors fell on a soft outlook due to macro concerns.

Stocks finished lower in Monday's session as safe-haven U.S. Treasury yields declined. The Dow slumped more than 250 points, or 0.6%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell about 0.3% each.

The latest poll from NBC News suggests the race is "neck and neck" between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. Close attention also remains on which party dominates Congress, given that a sweep by Republicans or Democrats could contribute to drastic spending changes or a big revamp of tax policy. Follow CNBC's 2024 election live blog here.

The results could have a significant effect on where stocks end the year, but investors may want to brace for some near-term choppiness. CNBC data going back to 1980 suggests the major averages gain between Election Day and the end of the year, but typically fall in the session and week after. Uncertainty over the results could lead to even more shakiness in the market.

"The setup is still skewed to the positive and the bull cases is still intact, unless we get a new policy from a new political regime that looks like it's going to be more austere," Trivariate Research founder Adam Parker said Monday on CNBC's "Closing Bell."

Beyond the election, investors await the Federal Reserve's November rate decision due Thursday and fresh commentary from Chair Jerome Powell on the central bank's policy moves going forward. Traders are pricing in 98% odds of a quarter-point cut following September's half-point reduction, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

Earnings season continues Tuesday with results from Super Micro Computer and Yum Brands.

Palantir Technologies — Shares popped 13%. The software company surpassed Wall Street's third-quarter estimates, posting adjusted earnings of 10 cents per share on $726 million in revenue.

Wynn Resorts — The resort and casino operator's stock dropped nearly 4% on third-quarter results that fell short of Wall Street's estimates on the top and bottom lines.

NXP Semiconductors — The Netherlands-based semiconductor company shed more than 5% on disappointing fourth-quarter guidance, citing macro weakness in Europe and the Americas and in the industrial and internet of things market.

— Samantha Subin

Stock futures opened higher in overnight trading Monday.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 25 points, or 0.06%, while S&P 500 futures gained 0.1%. Nasdaq-100 futures rose 0.15%.

— Samantha Subin