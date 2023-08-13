Stock futures rise slightly on Sunday evening after sluggish start to August: Live updates

Stock futures rose slightly on Sunday evening as Wall Street looked to shake off a rough start to August.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 ticked up 0.2%. Those for the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.3%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 0.1%, or 31 points.

The moves come after stocks have struggled to sustain their rally in the late summer. Last week, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell 0.31% and 1.90%, respectively. It was the Nasdaq Composite's first two-week losing streak of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, gained 0.62% for its fourth positive week in five.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The upcoming week could be driven by insights into the state of the U.S. consumer, with earnings reports due from Home Depot, Target and Walmart. Retail sales data from July is also due out on Tuesday morning.

The earnings reports are coming after a mixed batch of inflation reports last week, which show that price increased have eased from their post-pandemic peak but are still above the Federal Reserve's 2% target.

"One open question is if businesses will seek to preserve their profit margins by passing increased wholesale prices onto customers and if they do so, if customers balk at the increases. The potentially higher prices would also influence future CPI readings, which in turn could provide more fodder for hawkish members of the Fed's Federal Open Market Committee to argue for additional rate hikes. Meanwhile, corporate earnings are showing the strain of a slowing economy and higher financing costs," Jose Torres, senior economist at Interactive Brokers, said in a note to clients on Friday.

Stock futures open slightly higher

Futures for the major market indexes opened modestly higher on Sunday evening.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures rose about 0.2% each. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added roughly 0.1%.

— Jesse Pound

U.S. Steel says it is reviewing strategic options

U.S. Steel announced on Sunday that it is reviewing strategic options after the company received unsolicited proposals for deals, including potentially buying the entire company.

"U. S. Steel's Board and management team are committed to maximizing value for our stockholders, and to that end, we have commenced a comprehensive and thorough review of strategic alternatives," David B. Burritt, U. S. Steel's President and CEO, said in a press release.

The company said there is no deadline for the review. U.S. Steel's stock is down 9.3% year to date.

— Jesse Pound