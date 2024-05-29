Stock futures slide as Salesforce tumbles on revenue miss and soft guidance: Live updates

U.S. stock futures fell Wednesday night as shares of Salesforce slid on a quarterly revenue miss and soft guidance.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 276 points, or 0.7%. S&P 500 futures slid about 0.4%, and Nasdaq-100 futures fell 0.5%.

In extended trading, Salesforce plunged around 16% after missing revenue expectations for the fiscal first quarter. The company's earnings and revenue outlook for the second quarter also fell short of the Street's estimates. Retailer American Eagle Outfitters also declined about 10% after first-quarter revenue missed analysts' forecasts.

During Wednesday's session, the Nasdaq Composite fell about 0.6%, posting its worst session in May despite an 0.8% advance for Nvidia. The S&P 500 declined 0.7%, and the Dow slid nearly 1.1%.

It was a notably difficult day for the equity markets. More than 400 stocks in the S&P 500 were negative on the day, and all 11 sectors tumbled.

An uptick in the 10-year Treasury yield, which topped 4.6%, weighed upon investor sentiment, according to Ross Mayfield, Baird investment strategy analyst. Higher yields can be bad news for stock investors, as they reduce the multiples investors are willing to pay for equities and make safer investments, such as Treasury bills and money market funds, more attractive.

"We have a 'higher for longer' backdrop, which is not new news, but in the [current] catalyst vacuum, is weighing upon the average stock — particularly at an extended valuation like we're currently at," Mayfield said.

On Thursday, investors will be looking toward weekly jobless claims numbers. The second reading of the real gross domestic product for the first quarter is also due. The main event for economic data this week is the Friday release of the personal consumption expenditures price index report for April, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge

Earnings season continues Thursday, with Best Buy and Dollar General set to announce quarterly results in the morning. Dell Technologies, Costco, Gap and Nordstrom will report earnings after the bell.

— Scott Schnipper

Nelson Peltz sells entire Disney stake following proxy battle defeat

Activist investor Nelson Peltz sold his entire stake in Disney, a person familiar with the matter tells CNBC.

Peltz sold all of his Disney stock at around $120 a share, making around $1 billion on the position.

The exit comes weeks after Peltz's Trian Partners lost a proxy battle at Disney in early April as shareholders reelected the company's full slate of board nominees. Peltz had been seeking to elect himself and former Disney Chief Financial Officer Jay Rasulo to the company's board.

Disney shares slipped 0.2% Thursday during post market trading.

— Hakyung Kim, Sara Salinas, Scott Wapner

Salesforce's super rare revenue miss & poor guidance send shares plunging

Although earnings from Salesforce beat analyst estimates by 6 cents, first quarter revenues fell short of expectations. That's sending shockwaves through Wall Street as it's the tech giant first revenue miss since February 2006, using information from earnings data firm LSEG.

Compounding the disappointing top line results is weak second quarter revenue and earnings guidance. Shares of the blue chip stock are plunging 17% on the news. That move alone would push the Dow Industrials down 315 points if Salesforce stock's current losses hold at Thursday's market open.

— Robert Hum

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading:

Salesforce — Shares plunged more than 14% after first-quarter revenue of $9.13 billion missed consensus estimates of $9.17 billion, according to LSEG. Adjusted earnings of $2.44 per share beat a consensus estimate of $2.38, but current-quarter guidance fell below estimates on both top and bottom lines.

UiPath — The software company tanked 30% after saying its CEO Rob Enslin will resign, effective June 1. He will also be stepping down from the board of directors. Daniel Dines, former CEO of UiPath and current chief innovation officer, will return to the helm.

HP Inc. — The manufacturer of personal computers rose 3%. HP posted adjusted earnings of 82 cents per share on revenue of $12.8 billion in its fiscal second quarter, above analysts' estimates of 81 cents a share and revenue of $12.6 billion, according to LSEG.

— Hakyung Kim

— Hakyung Kim