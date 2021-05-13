Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
finance

Stock Index Giant MSCI to Start Tracking Alibaba's Hong Kong Shares Instead of U.S. Shares

By Evelyn Cheng, CNBC

Brendan McDermid | Reuters
  • Index giant MSCI announced Wednesday that effective after the close on May 27, its global indexes will track the Chinese e-commerce company's shares listed in Hong Kong, rather than New York.
  • These indexes include the benchmark MSCI Emerging Markets Index that many institutional investors use to determine how they should invest outside of the U.S., Europe and Japan.
  • A representative for Alibaba did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

BEIJING — Stock index giant MSCI said Wednesday it is removing the U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba from its global indexes, and replacing them with Alibaba's Hong Kong-traded shares.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The move, set to take effect after the close on May 27, could see trillions of U.S. dollars tracking those indexes leave the U.S. Trading volume for Alibaba's Hong Kong shares, which is a fraction of those listed in the New York, could also surge.

Money Report

investing 26 mins ago

SoftBank's Masayoshi Son Says He Expects Even More Massive Returns From His Vision Fund Portfolio

China 34 mins ago

Silver Is Up Over 70% in a Year. Here's Why Experts Say It Could Have Further to Go

The affected indexes include the benchmark MSCI Emerging Markets Index that many institutional investors use to determine how they should invest outside of the U.S., Europe and Japan.

A representative for Alibaba did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

When the tech giant founded by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma listed in New York in 2014, it marked the biggest initial public offering at that time.

Chinese start-ups have since rushed to list in the U.S. despite political tensions. But as concerns about potential de-listing of Chinese stocks from U.S. exchanges grow, major companies like Alibaba and JD.com have launched dual listings in Hong Kong in the last two years.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

finance
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us