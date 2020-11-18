Stock Market Live Updates: Dow Futures Up 120, Boeing Pops 6%, Rally Set to Resume

This is CNBC's markets live blog that will be updated throughout the day.

The S&P 500 has 12% upside over the next year, according to new projections from Credit Suisse and chief U.S. equity strategist Jonathan Golub. The firm predicted that earnings growth would grow by 20% next year before slowing in 2022 as the economy and markets normalize after a vaccine.

"As we look toward 2022, the virus will be a fading memory, the economy robust, but decelerating, the yield curve steeper and volatility lower, and the rotation into Cyclicals largely behind us," Credit Suisse said in a note.

— Jesse Pound

Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesla to overweight from equal weight on Wednesday morning and said the company is on its way to becoming a more well-rounded automobile business."Tesla is on the verge of a profound model shift from selling cars to generating high margin, recurring software and services revenue," analyst Adam Jonas said. The firm also raised its price target to $540 from $360. Shares are up almost 2% in premarket trading.

- Michael Bloom

Bitcoin surged past $18,000 for the first time since December 2017, bringing this year's massive rally to more than 150%.

The price of bitcoin was trading about 8.6% higher Wednesday morning at $18,172, breaching a level last seen on Dec. 20, 2017, according to data from industry site CoinDesk. The crytocurrency got a boost last month after PayPal announced a new feature that allows its users to buy and sell many digital coins.

— Yun Li

Pfizer and BioNTech said Wednesday that a final data analysis found their coronavirus vaccine was 95% effective in preventing Covid-19 and, in addition, appeared to fend off severe disease.

The vaccine, called BNT162b2, was highly effective against the virus 28 days after the first dose, and its effectiveness was consistent across all ages, races and ethnicities, the drugmakers said. Additionally, the elderly, who are seen as at high risk of severe illness from Covid-19, saw vaccine effectiveness of more than 94%, they added.

The news comes more than a week after the companies announced that their vaccine was more than 90% effective and two days after Moderna said preliminary phase three trial data showed its vaccine was 94.5% effective.

Shares of Pfizer were up nearly 3% during premarket trading on Wednesday.

— Berkeley Lovelace Jr.

Lowe's reported a slight miss on third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, sending shares tumbling more than 6%. The retailer earned $1.98 per share for the quarter on an adjusted basis, which was just short of the $1.99 expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $22.31 billion, however, exceeding the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion.

Same-store sales, which track sales online and at Lowe's stores open for at least 12 months, surged 30.1%, topping estimates for 22.8% growth.

— Lauren Thomas, Pippa Stevens

Shares of Boeing popped more than 5% in premarket trading after the Federal Aviation Administration

Boeing has a backlog of more than 3,000 other Boeing 737 Max planes, a number that has declined as the lengthy grounding coupled with the coronavirus pandemic prompted customers to call off hundreds of orders.

— Leslie Josephs, Yun Li

Shares of Target gained more than 2% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company beat top and bottom line estimates during the third quarter amid a boom in the retailer's online offerings.

Revenue rose 21% year over year to $22.63 billion, which was ahead of the $20.93 billion analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected. Target earned $2.79 per share on an adjusted basis, also ahead of the expected $1.60.

The retailer's curbside pickup service and home delivery service grew more than 500% and 280%, respectively.

— Pippa Stevens, Melissa Repko

U.S. stock futures climbed Wednesday morning as more good vaccine good news boosted sentiment on Wall Street. Pfizer released the final data on its vaccine candidate with BioNTech, which showed efficacy even better than the initial data. Dow Jones Industrial average futures rose 165 points, or 0.6%, implying an opening gain of about 160 points. S&P 500 futures rose 0.4%, while Nasdaq 100 futures traded 0.2% higher. The major averages suffered their first negative day in three in the previous session.

— Yun Li