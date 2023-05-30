Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Ambarella, Box, HP and More

Here are the stocks making notable moves after the closing bell Tuesday.

Ambarella — The chip stock fell 12% in extended trading after Ambarella gave second-quarter revenue guidance of $60 million to $64 million, below the $67.2 million expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. The fall came despite Ambarella reporting a smaller-than-expected adjusted loss in the first quarter.

Box — Shares of Box rose 3% in extended trading after the cloud company beat estimates in its fiscal first quarter. Box reported 32 cents in adjusted earnings per share on $252 million of revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had penciled in 27 cents in earnings per share on $249 million of revenue.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise — Shares of the technology services company fell 4% post-market after HP Enterprise posted mixed results in its fiscal second quarter. The company reported 52 cents in adjusted earnings per share on $6.97 billion of revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting just 48 cents per share but $7.31 billion of revenue.

HP Inc. — The tech hardware stock dipped about 2% in extended trading after a mixed fiscal second-quarter report. HP reported 80 cents in adjusted earnings per share, 4 cents above estimates. However, HP's $12.91 billion in revenue was below the $13.07 billion expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.