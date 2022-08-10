Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Disney, Bumble, Sonos & More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Wednesday:
Walt Disney — Shares of the entertainment company jumped 5.8% after Disney posted better-than-expected Disney+ subscription numbers for the previous quarter. Subscriptions came in at 152.1 million, above the expected 147.76 million according to StreetAccount. Disney's earnings per share and revenue also topped estimates.
Sonos — Shares of the wireless home sound system maker cratered more than 19% after the company slashed its full-year guidance amid a challenging macro environment. Sonos' earnings and revenue for the previous quarter also missed expectations.
Bumble — Bumble slumped more than 13% after slashing its guidance for the full year despite a revenue beat for the previous quarter. The company cited inflation and foreign exchange headwinds among the reasons for the forecast cut.
Vacasa — The vacation rental management stock soared 42% on the back of an unexpected profit of 2 cents per share. Analysts had expected a loss of 20 cents per share, according to Refinitiv. Vacasa also shared solid guidance for the current period.