Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Markets

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Gap, Broadcom and More

By Jesse Pound, CNBC

Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Here are the stocks making notable moves in extended trading.

Broadcom — The chip stock rose more than 3% in extended trading on Thursday after Broadcom beat estimates on the top and bottom lines for its fiscal first quarter. The company reported $8.39 of adjusted earnings per share, while analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for $8.08 per share. The firm's second-quarter revenue guidance also came in above expectations.

Gap — Shares for Gap surged more than 8% in extended trading after the retailer reported a smaller-than-expected loss for the fourth quarter and issued strong earnings guidance. Gap posted losses of 2 cents per share, versus the 14 cents forecast by Refinitiv analysts. Revenue came in at $4.53 billion, versus an estimated $4.49 billion. For the full year, Gap expects to earn between $1.85 and $2.05 per share. Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of $1.86 per share.

Smith & Wesson Brands — Shares of the firearms maker dropped 14.7% in extended trading after the company's fiscal third-quarter results came in short of analyst expectations. The company reported 69 cents in adjusted earnings per share on $177.7 million of revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for 83 cents and $198.3 million in revenue, according to FactSet's StreetAccount. CEO Mark Smith said in a release that the firearms market has "cooled significantly" from where it was earlier in the pandemic.

Sweetgreen — Shares for Sweetgreen surged nearly 20% after hours, after the salad chain reported stellar sales growth in the fourth quarter. It's the first time the restaurant posted a quarterly report since its public debut. Net sales rose by 63% to $96.4 million, beating analyst expectations of $84.7 million, according to Refinitiv. The company did report a net loss for the quarter.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

MarketsinvestingInvestment strategyU.S. MarketsBreaking News: Markets
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us