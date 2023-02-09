Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Lyft, Expedia, Yelp, PayPal and More

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading.

Expedia — The travel company's shares fell 1.8% after the company missed analysts' expectations on earnings and revenue in the latest quarter. The company reported adjusted per-share earnings of $1.26 on revenue of $2.62 billion. Analysts called for earnings of $1.67 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Lyft — Lyft shares cratered 29% in extended trading after a disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter report. The ride-hailing company reported losses of 74 cents per share. Lyft also anticipates making roughly $975 million in revenue in the fiscal first quarter of 2023, lower than the $1.09 billion analysts anticipated, according to StreetAccount.

PayPal — Shares of PayPal fell 3% during after hours following the company's quarterly report. Revenue came in at $7.38 billion, compared to analysts' estimate of $7.39 billion, according to Refinitiv. PayPal CEO Dan Shulman also announced that he would aim to step down at the end of 2023.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Yelp – Shares of the restaurant reviewing website gained 10% after Yelp posted fourth-quarter revenue that beat analysts' expectations. The company had revenue of $309 million, compared to analysts' forecasts of $307 million, according to Refinitiv. Per-share earnings were 28 cents, arriving in line with estimates.

Motorola — Shares of the communications company added 1.8% after Motorola beat analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines, according to FactSet.

Topgolf Callaway Brands — The golf company's shares rose 4% after the company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $851.3 million. Analysts called for revenue of $840.4 million, according to FactSet.

Cloudflare – The cloud services provider's shares added 11% in after-hours trading. Cloudflare posted quarterly earnings of six cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $275 million. Analysts were calling for per-share earnings of five cents on revenue of $274 million.

— CNBC's Darla Mercado also contributed to the report.