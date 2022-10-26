Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Meta Platforms, ServiceNow, Align Technology and More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Meta Platforms — The Facebook parent plunged more than 13% after missing earnings estimates for the third quarter. Meta beat revenue estimates, posting a better-than-expected decline year-over-year but shared disappointing guidance for the fourth quarter.

Ford Motor — Ford Motor shares dipped 1.1% in postmarket trading despite surpassing estimates on the top and bottom lines. The automaker took a $2.7 billion noncash writedown on its Argo AI venture, which resulted in an $827 million net loss.

ServiceNow — The software stock soared 12.4% postmarket as earnings per share came in 12 cents ahead of Wall Street expectations. Other cloud stocks also rose in extended trading, including Arista Networks, which added more than 7%.

KLA Corp. — The maker of chip equipment added more than 1% in after-hours trading. KLA topped Wall Street's estimates and raised its forward guidance. Other chip stocks also gained after hours, including Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices and Applied Materials.

Align Technology — The maker of Invisalign dental straighteners toppled 16.8% after missing earnings estimates for the recent quarter. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.36, while analysts anticipated $2.18 a share.

Sleep Number — The retail stock cratered more than 20% in extended trading after issuing weak guidance as it copes with slowing demand and chip supply issues. Sleep Number topped Wall Street's expectations on the top and bottom lines in the quarter just ended.

Teladoc Health — The telehealth stock jumped more than 8% in extended trading on strong quarterly results and an upbeat outlook for the fourth quarter.

O'Reilly Automotive — Shares gained more than 3% after hours following a beat on revenue and earnings for the third quarter. O'Reilly Automotive also lifted its guidance for the full year.

United Rentals —Shares dipped 1.6% postmarket after revenue in the recent quarter fell short of Wall Street estimates. United Rentals' board also authorized a $1.25 billion share repurchase program.