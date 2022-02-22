Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Palo Alto Networks, Virgin Galactic & More

By Pippa Stevens, CNBC

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading:

Palo Alto Networks — Shares of the cybersecurity company gained 6% during extended trading Tuesday following Palo Alto's second-quarter earnings report. The company earned $1.74 per share excluding items on $1.32 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting $1.65 per share on $1.28 billion in revenue.

Range Resources — Range Resources jumped more than 5% in the wake of the company's fourth-quarter results. The energy company earned 96 cents per share excluding items, on $1.57 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by StreetAccount were expecting the company to earn 97 cents per share.

Virgin Galactic — Shares of the space company gained more than 3% after Virgin Galactic reported a smaller-than-expected loss during the fourth quarter. The company lost 31 cents per share compared to the 35-cent loss analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting. Revenue, however, missed estimates. The company posted sales of $141 million, while Wall Street was expecting $300 million.

Mosaic — Mosaic shares slid more than 6% following the company's latest earnings report. Mosaic posted earnings of $1.95 per share excluding items on $3.84 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by StreetAccount were expecting the company to earn $1.97 per share on $3.9 billion in revenue.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessMarketsEconomyfinancestock markets
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us