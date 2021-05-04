Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After the Bell: Activision Blizzard, T-Mobile, Lyft and More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Tuesday:

Activision Blizzard — Shares of the video game company popped more than 5% on quarterly results that beat analyst expectations. Activision Blizzard reported earnings of 84 cents per share, topping a Refinitiv forecast of 70 cents per share. The company's revenue came in at $2.07 billion, beating an estimate of $1.78 billion.

T-Mobile — The wireless carrier's stock rose 2.7% on the back of better-than-expected quarterly numbers. T-Mobile reported earnings of 74 cents per share on revenue of $19.76 billion. Analysts expected earnings of 57 cents per share on revenue of $19.76 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Lyft — The ride hailing giant's shares climbed 4.5% after the company reported a smaller-than-expected first-quarter earnings loss. Lyft lost 35 cents per share, while analysts estimated a loss of 53 cents per share, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $609 million, above the forecast $559 million.

Zillow —Shares of the online residential real estate company gained 3.8% on the back of earnings that beat Wall Street estimates. Zillow posted earnings of 44 cents per share on revenue of $1.22 billion. Wall Street expected earnings of 25 cents per share on revenue of $1.10 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Match Group — Match Group jumped 6.1% following after the company reported better-than-expected results for the previous quarter. Match Group reported earnings of 57 cents per share, above the forecast 40 cents per share, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $668 million, above the expected $651 million. Match Group also gave strong revenue guidance.

