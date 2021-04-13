Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After the Bell: Stitch Fix, Discovery, Atlassian & More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Tuesday:

Atlassian — Shares of the Australian software company ticked up 1% on revised revenue guidance for the fiscal third quarter. Atlassian now expects revenue between $566 million and $572 million. Analysts polled by FactSet previously predicted revenue of $487.2 million for the company's third quarter. The new forecast is also above Atlassian's previous revenue guidance for the quarter.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Stitch Fix — Shares of the personal styling service slid 3.2% after the company announced that founder and CEO Katrina Lake will become the executive chairperson and Elizabeth Spaulding will take over as CEO, effective Aug. 1.

Endo International — The pharmaceutical company's shares ticked up slightly after the company announced that promising phase 3 data on a cellulite treatment was published in the official journal of the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery. The data demonstrated that the treatment provides a clinically meaningful improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women compared to placebo.

Amicus Therapeutics — The biopharmaceuticals company's shares rose 3% after analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded the stock to overweight from neutral, citing the company's promising gene therapy results.

Discovery — Discovery's Class A and Class C shares dropped 3.8% and 5.1%, respectively, after after CNBC's David Faber reported that Credit Suisse continues to unload positions in the media company as a result of the blow up of Archegos Capital Management. Citing traders, Credit Suisse sold 19 million of the media company's Class A shares and 22 million in Class C stock.