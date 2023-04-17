Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Alphabet, Charles Schwab, State Street, Moderna and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

State Street, M&T Bank – Shares of State Street dropped 11% after the company posted disappointing earnings and revenue. State Street posted earnings of $1.52 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion, while analysts called for per-share earnings of $1.64 and revenue of $3.12 billion, according to Refinitiv. Meanwhile, M&T Bank shares popped 5% higher after the bank reported beats on the top and bottom lines. Bank of New York Mellon, set to post results on Tuesday, slipped 5%.

Enphase Energy, First Solar, SolarEdge Technologies – Solar energy stocks climbed across the board, with Enphase leading the charge with a 7.2% gain, while First Solar and SolarEdge added 5.4% and 4.3% respectively. Piper Sandler upgraded Enphase Energy earlier on Monday from neutral to overweight, citing possible 40% top line growth this year.

Netflix — Shares of the streaming giant dipped more than 2%. The streaming giant is set to post its latest quarterly results Tuesday after the bell. Credit Suisse reiterated its neutral rating on Netflix on Monday, saying it's cautious ahead of its earnings.

Alphabet – Shares of the Google parent slid 3% after The New York Times reported that Samsung is considering ditching Google as the default search engine on its smartphones in favor of Microsoft's Bing. The report, citing internal messages, said Alphabet was spooked upon learning about the discussions in March, and that about $3 billion in annual revenue is at stake.

Charles Schwab — Shares of Charles Schwab rose about 2.5% after the brokerage firm posted better-than-expected earnings on Monday. Schwab posted adjusted earnings of 93 cents per share, beating analysts' forecast of 90 cents per share, according to Refinitiv. The company's revenue of $5.12 billion fell slightly short of analysts' estimates. Schwab has faced pressure since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Schwab, however, has defended its financial position, noting its loan-to-deposit ratio is low.

Prometheus Biosciences – Shares of Prometheus Biosciences leapt nearly 70%. The action comes a day after Merck said it would purchase Prometheus for about $10.8 billion. Prometheus is developing a treatment for ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease and other autoimmune conditions. Merck shares were roughly flat.

Roblox— The gaming company continued a sharp decline into midday trading, with a loss of 11%. Roblox's March metrics report disclosed the company expects average bookings per daily user, which is how it refers to revenue, to fall year over year.

Moderna — Shares of the vaccine maker were 7% lower on Monday. The action follows an encouraging report a day earlier that showed early trial results from a vaccine that used Merck's immunotherapy Keytruda slashed the recurrence of deadly skin cancer melanoma.

Lumentum — The light and laser company advanced 3.4% after JPMorgan upgraded the stock to overweight. The firm said the current valuation could be pricing in "more headwinds than realistic" despite near-term demand challenges.

Okta — The cloud software firm climbed 3.8% Monday, after UBS initiated coverage of the company with a buy rating and highlighted the potential benefit of "continued identity tailwinds."

— CNBC's Tanaya Macheel, Yun Li, Alex Harring, Pia Singh and Sarah Min contributed reporting