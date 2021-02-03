Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Alphabet, Spotify, GameStop, Amgen & More

By Yun Li, CNBC

Charles Platiau | Reuters

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. 

Alphabet – Shares of the Google-parent company jumped more than 7% after Alphabet reported quarterly results that beat analyst expectations on the top and bottom line. The company earned an adjusted $22.30 per share on $56.90 billion in revenue during the fourth quarter. The Street was expecting $15.90 per share and $53.13 billion in revenue, according to estimates compiled by Refinitiv. Alphabet's revenue grew 23% on an annualized basis amid a recovery in ad spending.

Spotify – The music-streaming company's shares slid by about 9% after Spotify reported a wider-than-expected loss for the prior quarter. During the fourth quarter the company lost 66 cents per share, compared to the 55-cent loss expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $2.17 billion which slightly surpassed the expected $2.15 billion. Spotify said premium subscribers jumped 24% year over year.

GameStopThe brick-and-mortar gaming retailer's shares were up by about 6% in midday trading, as the stock price hovered just below $100. It's been a wild ride for GameStop shares, which enjoyed a 400% increase last week – only to crater by 70% this week.

Money Report

China 26 mins ago

Why the Reddit Trading Frenzy and Short Selling Won't Work in China

Facebook 35 mins ago

Google CEO Met Australia's Prime Minister After Threatening to Pull Out Its Search Engine

Electronic Arts – Shares of the video game company fell more than 6% even after the company raised its annual sales forecast. Earnings came in at 72 cents per share, which wasn't comparable to estimates. Electronic Arts made $2.4 billion in revenue, slightly more than a Refinitiv forecast of $2.39 billion. Analysts said that investors may have been anticipating stronger results and a more upbeat forecast, given the strength of the market and the stock's recent rise.

Chipotle – Shares of the fast-food Mexican chain dropped more than 2% after the company missed analyst expectations for its quarterly earnings and digital orders eased from their record pace. Chipotle earned $3.48 per share, missing estimates of $3.73 per share, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in in-line with estimates at $1.61 billion.

Amgen — Shares of Amgen fell about 3%, becoming the biggest loser in the Dow Jones Industrial Average as of midday trading. The weakness came after the biotech firm issued a disappointing full year outlook, noting that the pandemic would continue to hurt sales.

Biogen — Shares of the biotech company dipped 4% following a fourth-quarter report that missed expectations. Biogen reported $4.58 in adjusted earnings per share, below the $4.87 anticipated by Wall Street analysts. The company also said it expected revenue and earnings to decline in 2021. Fourth-quarter revenue did beat expectations, however.

– CNBC's Maggie Fitzgerald, Pippa Stevens, Darla Mercado and Jesse Pound contributed reporting.

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us