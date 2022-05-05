Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Shopify, Etsy, Twitter and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Thursday:

EPAM Systems — Shares jumped 10% after the computer software company posted better-than-expected results for the previous quarter. EPAM reported $2.49 earnings per share on revenues of $1.17 billion. The company was forecasted to earn $1.79 per share on revenues of $1.06 billion, according to a consensus estimate from FactSet.

Booking Holdings — Booking's stock price jumped 4% after the company's quarterly results topped analyst expectations. The travel company also reported $27 billion in gross bookings for its most recent quarter, record quarterly amount for Booking. The company also said it is preparing for a busy travel season in the summer.

Shopify — Shares of the e-commerce platform stock fell 14% after the company forecast that revenue growth would be lower in the first half of the year, as it navigates tough pandemic-era comparisons. Shopify also reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 20 cents per share, well below the Refinitiv forecast of 64 cents per share.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Twitter — Shares gained more than 3% after CNBC's David Faber reported Elon Musk is expected to serve as temporary CEO of Twitter for a few months after he completes his $44 billion takeover of the social media platform. Regulatory filings published Thursday also showed Musk received another $7 billion from friends and investors to buy Twitter.

Etsy — Shares of the online marketplace dropped 16% after the company released weaker-than-expected guidance for the current quarter amid a drop in disposable income for consumers. Etsy did report earnings that matched expectations and post better-than-expected revenue.

— CNBC's Yun Li and Hannah Miao and contributed reporting.