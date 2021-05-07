Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Square, Peloton, Roku, Shake Shack, Expedia & More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

Square – The payment company's stock rose more than 6% after the company's first-quarter earnings topped Wall Street's expectations. Square earned 41 cents per share on an adjusted basis, while posting $5.06 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting the company to earn 16 cents on $3.36 billion in revenue. Revenue grew 266% year over year.

Peloton – Shares of Peloton advanced about 1% around midday after the company said sales grew 141% during the fiscal third quarter. The company also reported a smaller-than-expected loss during the period. Shares of the company are still down about 14% for the week after Peloton announced a recall of both models of its treadmills, and also said it would delay the May launch in the U.S. of its less expensive treadmill to add safety features.

Roku – Shares of the streaming video platform jumped about 11% after Roku reported that revenue growth grew 79% year over year to $574.2 million, more than $50 million above what analysts surveyed by FactSet had projected. The company also added 2.4 million active accounts compared to the prior quarter. Roku's second-quarter revenue guidance also topped expectations.

Shake Shack – Shares of the fast food chain slid nearly 13% after the company reported a revenue miss and gave a tepid current quarter sales outlook. Shake Shack said sales in city locations and sports stadiums continue to weigh on overall results. However, the company reported an adjusted quarterly profit of 4 cents per share, compared to Refinitiv consensus of a 9 cents per share loss.

Bill.com – Shares of the provider of back office enterprise software surged 15% after the company posted a narrower loss and better-than-expected sales for its latest quarter. Bill.com also announced the acquisition of expense management software provider Divvy for $2.5 billion.

Expedia — The travel platform's stock jumped more than 7% after it reported better-than-expected quarter results. Expedia reported a first-quarter adjusted loss of $2.02 per share on revenues of $1.25 billion. Analysts had expected a loss per share of $2.31 on revenues of $1.12 billion, according to Refinitiv.

AMC Entertainment – The movie theater chain's stock jumped more than 4% despite a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and an earnings miss. AMC lost $1.42 per share for the first quarter, wider than the loss of $1.30 a share that analysts were anticipating, according to Refinitiv. While AMC is still losing money, CEO Adam Aron was upbeat during an earnings call, thanking millions of Redditors and Robinhood traders who boosted the company's stock earlier this year. The stock is up about 340% in 2021.

