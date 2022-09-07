Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: UiPath, Coupa Software, ChargePoint, Twitter and More

By Sarah Min, CNBC

Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

UiPath — The stock tumbled 12.9% after UiPath issued weaker-than-expected third-quarter and full-year revenue guidance. Still, the robotic process automation software company beat earnings and revenue expectations in its most recent quarter.

Coupa Software — Coupa Software climbed 13% after posting earnings that exceeded expectations in its most recent quarter, as well as outlining strong full-year earnings and revenue guidance.

ChargePoint — ChargePoint spiked 8.2% after Credit Suisse initiated coverage of the operator of electric vehicle charging stations with a buy rating, saying shares can jump roughly 50% from here. The firm's analyst said ChargePoint stations should get a boost from favorable U.S. regulatory policies.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Gitlab — Shares jumped 6.7% after the software developer reported a smaller loss than expected in its most recent quarter. Gitlab also issued better-than-expected third-quarter guidance.

Pinterest — The social media stock rose 4.6% after Wolfe Research upgraded it to outperform. The firm was positive on Pinterest's new CEO, who analysts say could improve execution on the company's long-term user and monetization goals.

Twitter — Twitter shares jumped 4.8% after a Delaware court shut down Elon Musk's request to postpone a trial focused on his move to abandon a $44 billion deal to purchase the social media company. The court, however, said it would allow Musk to add claims from a Twitter whistleblower to his countersuit.

Money Report

Business 2 hours ago

Shipping Rates Are Still Falling, in Another Sign That a Global Recession May Be Coming

Business 4 hours ago

Moviegoing Won't Return to Pre-Pandemic Levels, Says Former Disney CEO Bob Iger

Starbucks — Shares of the coffee chain jumped 3% after Barclays said there was buying opportunity for the stock ahead of its upcoming investor day. Barclays said in a note to clients that it is confident in incoming Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan.

Petco Health and Wellness — Shares of the pet products retailer jumped 4.5% after RBC initiated coverage with an outperform rating. Analysts noted that much of the weakening consumer environment is already reflected in the share price and believes Petco is well-positioned to take share of the U.S. pet category "given its revised company strategy, structurally advantaged real-estate portfolio and vet expansion opportunity."

Baker Hughes — Energy stocks fell as oil prices fell to seven-month lows, with Brent crude futures and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude sliding by more than $3 each. Shares of Baker Hughes dropped 3.2%. Halliburton declined 2.5% and Occidental Petroleum and Marathon Oil both eased 2.1%.

— CNBC's Jesse Pound, Samantha Subin, Michelle Fox Theobald contributed reporting.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us