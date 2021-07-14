Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Bank of America, BlackRock, Delta, Peloton and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Bank of America (BAC) – Bank of America shares slid 2.2% in the premarket after it reported a quarterly profit of $1.03 per share, including a one-time tax benefit. The consensus estimate was 77 cents. The bank's revenue came in below Wall Street forecasts and it also reported higher expenses.

BlackRock (BLK) – The asset management firm reported an adjusted quarterly profit of $10.03 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46, while revenue was also above Wall Street forecasts. Assets under management surged to a record $9.49 trillion during the quarter. Despite the beat, BlackRock fell 1.4% in premarket action.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) – Delta lost $1.07 per share for the second quarter, less than the $1.38 per share loss that analysts were anticipating. Revenue topped forecasts, with Delta noting accelerated customer demand and a "solid" pretax profit for the month of June. Delta gained 2.6% in premarket action.

Peloton (PTON) – Pelton shares fell 2.2% in the premarket after Wedbush Securities downgraded the fitness equipment maker's stock to "neutral" from "outperform". Wedbush points out that consumers now have a growing number of workout alternatives, as well as the post-pandemic option of out-of-home workouts.

American Airlines (AAL) – American expects to report positive cash flow for the second quarter, the first time that's happened since the pandemic began. At the height of the global travel shutdown, American was burning about $100 million per day in cash. American shares jumped 2.9% in premarket trading.

Broadcom (AVGO) – The chipmaker is no longer in talks to buy software company SAS Institute, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to the Wall Street Journal. The end of the discussions reportedly came after SAS co-founders Jim Goodnight and John Sall changed their minds about possibly selling the company.

Apple (AAPL) – Apple is asking suppliers to build as many as 90 million next-generation iPhones, according to people with knowledge of the matter who spoke to Bloomberg. That would represent an up to 20% increase over 2020 levels. Apple rose 1.8% in the premarket.

EBay (EBAY) – eBay agreed to sell part of its stake in Norway's Adevinta to satisfy a demand from Austrian competition regulators. Austria wanted eBay to cut its stake to no more than 33%, in order to give its approval for a tie-up between the classified ad businesses of the two companies. EBay will sell a 10.2% Adevinta stake to private equity firm Permira for $2.25 billion.

L Brands (LB) – L Brands raised its fiscal second-quarter earnings guidance, thanks to better-than-expected profit margins and improved sales at its Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works units. Separately, L Brands filed to sell 20 million shares held by founder Leslie Wexner and affiliated stockholders. The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale. L Brands fell 2.1% in the premarket.

Jefferies Financial (JEF) – Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group is considering buying a 5% stake in Jefferies for about $380 million, according to multiple reports. Sumitomo did acknowledge it was considering a financial alliance with Jefferies and would announce further details once they are worked out. Jefferies shares rallied 3.5% in premarket trading.

Lululemon (LULU) – The apparel maker's shares rose 1.1% in the premarket after Goldman initiated coverage with a "buy" rating and inclusion on the firm's "Conviction Buy" list. Goldman said the post-Covid recovery period has been favorable for apparel and strong brands.