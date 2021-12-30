Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Biogen, JetBlue, Didi and Others

By Peter Schacknow, CNBC

John Tlumacki | Boston Globe | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Biogen (BIIB) – Biogen slid 6.5% in the premarket after Samsung denied a report in the Korea Economic Daily publication that it was in talks to buy Biogen and combine it with its biotech unit. Biogen shares had jumped 9.5% Wednesday on that report.

JetBlue (JBLU) – The airline cut nearly 1,300 flights from its schedule through January 13, as it deals with a surge in Covid-19 infections among its flight staff. JetBlue was down 1% in premarket action.

Money Report

investing 3 mins ago

Buybacks Are Poised for a Record Year, But Who Do They Help?

Business 1 hour ago

Walmart Drew One in Four Dollars Spent on Click and Collect — With Room to Grow in 2022

Didi Global (DIDI) – The China-based ride-hailing company's shares slid 3.2% in premarket trading after it reported a 1.7% decline in third-quarter revenue and a loss of $4.7 billion, stemming from a regulatory crackdown. Didi had slumped 8.2% Wednesday and has fallen in 12 of the past 15 trading days.

R.R. Donnelley (RRD) – The business communications and marketing services company received an unsolicited, non-binding acquisition proposal at $11 per share in cash. R.R. Donnelley already has an agreement in place to be acquired by affiliates of private equity firm Chatham Asset Management for $10.85 per share. Donnelley shares jumped 3.1% in premarket trading.

Virgin Orbit (VORB) – The satellite-launching spin-off of space travel company Virgin Galactic will begin trading under the Virgin Orbit name and ticker on Nasdaq today after shareholders of blank-check company NextGen Acquisition Corp. II approved the merger earlier this week.

Micron Technology (MU) – The memory chip maker's stock lost 1.5% in the premarket after it warned that Covid-19 curbs in China's Xian tech hub would impact production. Samsung Electronics – which is also one of the world's biggest memory chip makers, issued a similar warning.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) – A booster dose of the J&J Covid-19 vaccine was found to be 85% effective in preventing hospitalizations in a South African study, which has yet to be peer-reviewed.

Microstrategy (MSTR) – The business analytics company's stock rose 1.1% in the premarket, tracking a rise in bitcoin prices. Microstrategy has bitcoin holdings worth several billion dollars on its balance sheet.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessMarketsEconomyChinafinance
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us