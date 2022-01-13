Money Report

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Delta Air Lines, Moderna, Virgin Orbit and Others

By Peter Schacknow, CNBC

Mario Tama | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Delta Air Lines (DAL) – Delta shares rose 2.2% in the premarket after the airline beat top and bottom-line estimates for the fourth quarter. Delta earned an adjusted 22 cents per share, 8 cents above estimates, and said it expected a strong spring and summer travel season.

Boeing (BA) – Boeing's 737 MAX jet could resume service in China as soon as this month, according to a Bloomberg report. Boeing added 2.6% in the premarket.

Moderna (MRNA) – Moderna expects to report data by March from its Covid-19 vaccine trials involving children aged 2 to 5 years old. If the data is supportive, the company will file for approval to vaccinate that age group. Moderna fell 1.1% in premarket action.

Virgin Orbit (VORB) – Later today, Virgin is scheduled to launch its first commercial satellite since going public. Its stock added 2.1% in the premarket after falling 5.8% in Wednesday trading.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – Taiwan Semiconductor reported record quarterly profit, with the chipmaker beating analyst forecasts while also issuing an upbeat outlook amid surging demand for semiconductors. The stock rallied 3.8% in the premarket.

KB Home (KBH) – KB Home reported quarterly earnings of $1.91 per share, 14 cents above estimates, although the home builder's revenue was slightly below analyst forecasts. KB Home also issued a positive outlook for 2022, and its stock surged 7.7% in premarket trading.

Lennar (LEN) – Lennar increased its dividend by 50%, raising its annual payout to $1.50 per share from $1.00. The home builder's next quarterly dividend of 37.5 cents per share will be paid on February 10 to shareholders of record as of January 27. The stock added 2.4% in the premarket.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG), Enphase Energy (ENPH) – SolarEdge gained 2.3% in premarket trading while Enphase rallied 3.2% after both alternative energy companies were upgraded to "buy" from "neutral" at Guggenheim. The firm said the potential negatives it highlighted last year – such as high valuations and optimistic forecasts – had largely dissipated.

Sunrun (RUN) – The solar equipment company added 2.1% in the premarket after being named a top 2022 stock pick at Morgan Stanley, which said Sunrun is among companies with strong barriers to entry and little growth priced in.

Match Group (MTCH), Bumble (BMBL) – Goldman Sachs upgraded the dating service operators to "buy" from "neutral," saying both would benefit from "structural industry tailwinds" in the years ahead. Match rose 3.2% in premarket trading and Bumble gained 3.1%.

Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

