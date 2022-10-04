Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Rivian, Credit Suisse, Poshmark and More

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading Tuesday.

Rivian — Rivian's stock rallied 9.3% after the electric vehicle maker announced that third-quarter production rose 67% from the second quarter. The company also noted it's on track to meet its production goals for the year.

Poshmark — Poshmark shares rallied 12.1% following news that South Korean internet giant Naver is purchasing the popular online retail site for $17.90 a share, or roughly $1.2 billion in an all-cash deal.

Domino's Pizza — Shares of the quick-service pizza restaurant ticked 3.3% higher in the premarket as UBS upgraded the stock to a buy rating and said concerns of slowing demand for pizza are overblown.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Credit Suisse — Shares of Credit Suisse, which were volatile during Monday's trading, gained about 4% in the premarket. A report over the weekend said the lender is in discussions with major investors as concerns mount over the bank's financial wellbeing.

Gilead Sciences — The biopharmaceutical stock added 3.1% in the premarket after JPMorgan Chase upgraded the stock to overweight and said shares are currently undervalued.

Rocket Pharmaceutical — Shares slumped 3.7% after Rocket Pharmaceutical announced plans for a $100 million stock offering, giving underwriters a 30-day opportunity to purchase up to $15 million worth of additional shares.

Tesla — Tesla shares rose more than 3% in the premarket, regaining some of the sharp losses seen in the previous session. The electric car maker's stock on Monday dropped more than 8% for its biggest one-day drop since June 3. The move came after Tesla reported disappointing third-quarter delivery numbers.